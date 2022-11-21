Another day, another report of huge numbers of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border while Biden and his merry admin of morons do nothing to fix the problem. Honestly, at this point, it would be more newsworthy to read something about Biden actually trying to secure the border.

But that would make him a Republican and not a Democrat so we digress.

NEW: This enormous group of several hundred migrants just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX.

Per CBP source, there have already been over 72,000 illegal crossings here in the Del Rio sector since FY’23 began on 10/1, including 1,400+ in last 24 hrs alone. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yaGBPUs9nn — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 19, 2022

What’s most interesting when Elon Musk responds to anything on Twitter is how just sort of surprised he is by how horrible things are. Maybe he’s always known and just now feels comfortable getting involved since he owns the joint.

OR, maybe he’s being snarky and his sense of humor is just that dry.

Either way, enter Musk with the truth-bomb:

Seems bizarre that it’s so easy enter illegally, but so hard to get a legal work visa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Yeah, it is bizarre how easy it is to enter our country as an illegal immigrant.

And how damn difficult it is to do anything legally.

It really should be the opposite, doncha think?

Are we a sovereign nation at this point?!? We do not secure our border. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) November 21, 2022

Fair point.

Democrats have consistently opposed the expansion of a guest worker program that would largely eliminate this type of unlawful immigration. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 21, 2022

Yup.

Two words. Political football. Neither party is willing to seriously take on immigration. — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) November 21, 2022

Also a fair point.

Broken by design. Shadow workforce that provides cheap labor for businesses across the US and undercuts working-class American citizens. — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) November 21, 2022

It’s a feature, not a bug. — Erik (@RedStatesRock) November 21, 2022

Even for marriage VISAs. I have a close friend who married their husband (she met on missionary trip years ago) in Costa Rica last year. They have canceled and reschedule twice for just an interview for Marriage VISA, she still waiting and feels like they will do it again. — RasterCaster (@RealRaster) November 21, 2022

Oh my goodness! Tell me about it!

And God alone help you if your spouse was the primary visa holder and dies before being granted citizenship. That's the situation with one of my elderly family members with a Green Card. — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) November 21, 2022

almost as if the Biden Admin wants to thumb their nose at law and order — John Whitman (@johnmwhitman14) November 21, 2022

Almost.

Try getting veterans benefits from the VA. — Joe Billie (@billie4congress) November 21, 2022

Another ‘bizarre’ happening in Biden’s America, indeed.

***

Related:

Oh, BOOHOO! David French QUICK to play the victim when called out for flip-flopping on gay marriage

Thread about activist (woke) journalists EATING one another on Mastodon ACCIDENTALLY hilarious

Adam Schiff spins himself STUPID LIVE and in real-time after Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!