Another day, another report of huge numbers of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border while Biden and his merry admin of morons do nothing to fix the problem. Honestly, at this point, it would be more newsworthy to read something about Biden actually trying to secure the border.

But that would make him a Republican and not a Democrat so we digress.

What’s most interesting when Elon Musk responds to anything on Twitter is how just sort of surprised he is by how horrible things are. Maybe he’s always known and just now feels comfortable getting involved since he owns the joint.

OR, maybe he’s being snarky and his sense of humor is just that dry.

Either way, enter Musk with the truth-bomb:

Yeah, it is bizarre how easy it is to enter our country as an illegal immigrant.

And how damn difficult it is to do anything legally.

It really should be the opposite, doncha think?

Trending

Fair point.

Yup.

Also a fair point.

Almost.

Another ‘bizarre’ happening in Biden’s America, indeed.





Editor's Note:

