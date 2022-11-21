It almost feels like the Left is running out of nasty things to accuse the Right of ‘being’. We spent years watching them call us all racists when we didn’t agree with Obama, we’ve also spent years being called fascists because they hate Trump …

And now they’re accusing people like Seth Dillon of The Babylon Bee of being anti-Semitic when they’re not even tweeting about Jews.

No, seriously.

Seems Elad Nehorai thought it made sense to accuse Dillon of being anti-Semitic for tweeting about writing a joke. Dillon was none too happy with this accusation and really, who could blame him?

I wasn't talking about Jews, @EladNehorai. Why would you assume I was? We were locked in Twitter jail for 8 months for a joke about radical gender ideology. Other comedians have been canceled, and even physically attacked, for similar crimes.

https://t.co/b4grThh6sr pic.twitter.com/xMgymyJwLz — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 21, 2022

We got nothin’.

He blocked me before he smeared me. Coward. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 21, 2022

What do you expect from a Daily Beast writer?

Not a lot.

And yes, this was a nasty smear.

Legal action. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 21, 2022

Libs are always condemning people for something they imagine that person wanted to say instead of what they actually said. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 21, 2022

Because they need to be a victim. Can’t debate facts. — ₿rad (@brt800) November 21, 2022

He assumed your joke was about Jewish people because he sees the Jewish Community that way. Its really sad how people project their inner conflicts on others — 3D Amazon FBA (@3dAmazonFBA) November 21, 2022

Ouch.

Oh, and Elad did respond:

Let’s say this is true. It’s a perfect example of how attacks on trans people are steeped in antisemitic tropes. The idea that a vulnerable community actually has unchecked power & controls the media: it’s antisemitism transferred to another group. On the day they were massacred pic.twitter.com/PEC9Ht6Q43 — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) November 21, 2022

Say WHAT?

The pretzel he just twisted himself into to make this connection … woof.

Maybe just apologize? Crazy, we know.

***

