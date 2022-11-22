We get it, Adam Kinzinger for whatever reason cares about Ukraine more than almost anything else. Remember his tweets about the Ghost of Kyiv? Yeah … well seems the lil feller got upset with Catturd over a meme on Twitter.

Yes.

A meme.

Guess this Ukrainian meme was just a step too far for the soon-to-be unemployed Kinzinger who actually threatened Catturd for laughing at it.

Dude needs to get outside and touch some grass.

Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors. pic.twitter.com/NrAhC4eAfW — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 22, 2022

Threatening Catturd … over a meme. Really?

Don’t worry, Catturd wasn’t exactly worried about the threat.

You’re like 3’11” and funny memes scare you. I think I’ll be okay. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 22, 2022

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

It’s almost like Kinzinger wants everyone to make fun of him at this point.

Your response to it is far funnier – especially when I picture your little face all scrunched up. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 22, 2022

What would you do to an ordinary citizen for posting a picture, congressman? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 22, 2022

Yeah, tell us.

We’re all curious.

Remember, internet tough guy Adam Kinzinger is just a glorified gas station attendant in the military. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 22, 2022

You're publicly threatening an account called "cat turd" for thinking that a meme is funny Reevaluate your life choices — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 22, 2022

Adam, chill. You’ve been reading your own bio far too often. You’re not a “real warrior” and you’re talking to a dude who goes by @catturd2. You’re going back to your job as a tanker pilot. You’re not dropping bombs over Tokyo. Adios. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 22, 2022

You’re like 5’7” tall. Calm down. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 22, 2022

We had no idea he was that short.

But we do know he cries easy.

Imagine accepting tax payer dollars as your salary and spending your time threatening a private citizen who has the persona of a cat on Twitter bc they dared to laugh at a meme. — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) November 22, 2022

In case you're wondering why Adam edited the tweet… 😆 pic.twitter.com/9RqvO8cZ9c — Paineful Truths 2: Memetic Boogaloo 🏴‍☠️ (@PainefulTruths2) November 22, 2022

Awww, it would appear Kinzinger edited his tweet as well.

@elonmusk gotta be something in new twitter regarding sitting congressmen threatening US citizens with violence — Michael (@FLTrades) November 22, 2022

Right? We were informed by like all of Lefty Twitter that threats and hate are not free speech.

Just sayin’.

