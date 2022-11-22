We get it, Adam Kinzinger for whatever reason cares about Ukraine more than almost anything else. Remember his tweets about the Ghost of Kyiv? Yeah … well seems the lil feller got upset with Catturd over a meme on Twitter.

Yes.

A meme.

Guess this Ukrainian meme was just a step too far for the soon-to-be unemployed Kinzinger who actually threatened Catturd for laughing at it.

Dude needs to get outside and touch some grass.

Threatening Catturd … over a meme. Really?

Don’t worry, Catturd wasn’t exactly worried about the threat.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

It’s almost like Kinzinger wants everyone to make fun of him at this point.

Trending

Yeah, tell us.

We’re all curious.

We had no idea he was that short.

But we do know he cries easy.

Awww, it would appear Kinzinger edited his tweet as well.

Right? We were informed by like all of Lefty Twitter that threats and hate are not free speech.

Just sayin’.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

