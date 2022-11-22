We get it, Adam Kinzinger for whatever reason cares about Ukraine more than almost anything else. Remember his tweets about the Ghost of Kyiv? Yeah … well seems the lil feller got upset with Catturd over a meme on Twitter.
Yes.
A meme.
Guess this Ukrainian meme was just a step too far for the soon-to-be unemployed Kinzinger who actually threatened Catturd for laughing at it.
Dude needs to get outside and touch some grass.
Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko
Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors. pic.twitter.com/NrAhC4eAfW
— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 22, 2022
Threatening Catturd … over a meme. Really?
Don’t worry, Catturd wasn’t exactly worried about the threat.
You’re like 3’11” and funny memes scare you. I think I’ll be okay. 😂
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 22, 2022
BAHAHAHAHAHAHA
It’s almost like Kinzinger wants everyone to make fun of him at this point.
Your response to it is far funnier – especially when I picture your little face all scrunched up.
— 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 22, 2022
What would you do to an ordinary citizen for posting a picture, congressman?
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 22, 2022
Yeah, tell us.
We’re all curious.
Remember, internet tough guy Adam Kinzinger is just a glorified gas station attendant in the military.
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 22, 2022
You're publicly threatening an account called "cat turd" for thinking that a meme is funny
Reevaluate your life choices
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 22, 2022
Adam, chill. You’ve been reading your own bio far too often. You’re not a “real warrior” and you’re talking to a dude who goes by @catturd2. You’re going back to your job as a tanker pilot. You’re not dropping bombs over Tokyo. Adios.
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 22, 2022
You’re like 5’7” tall. Calm down.
— Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 22, 2022
We had no idea he was that short.
But we do know he cries easy.
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 22, 2022
Imagine accepting tax payer dollars as your salary and spending your time threatening a private citizen who has the persona of a cat on Twitter bc they dared to laugh at a meme.
— 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼♀️ (@stillunwoke17) November 22, 2022
In case you're wondering why Adam edited the tweet… 😆 pic.twitter.com/9RqvO8cZ9c
— Paineful Truths 2: Memetic Boogaloo 🏴☠️ (@PainefulTruths2) November 22, 2022
Awww, it would appear Kinzinger edited his tweet as well.
— BarelyMissedMe (@BarelyMissedMe) November 22, 2022
@elonmusk gotta be something in new twitter regarding sitting congressmen threatening US citizens with violence
— Michael (@FLTrades) November 22, 2022
Right? We were informed by like all of Lefty Twitter that threats and hate are not free speech.
Just sayin’.
***
Related:
JoJoFromJerz pisses transgender Tweeters off wishing they had as many rights as GUNS do and LOL
Seth Dillon takes Daily Beast writer APART for accusing him of anti-Semitism over joke tweet and DAMN
Media Matters tool REKT for PATHETIC thread whining about Elon Musk tweeting evil right-wingers
***
Editor’s Note:
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.