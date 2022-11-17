Mehdi Hasan is very upset with the Democrats for not doing more to investigate the Trump family.

No.

Really.

Seems he thinks they should have done what the Republicans are doing with the Biden family. Except anyone who hasn’t had their head up their backsides for the past several years would know Democrats never really stopped investigating Trump and his family.

Dude.

That’s ALL Democrats did!

Remember when Rashida Tlaib said they were gonna impeach the m f’er?

Yeah.

Where has he been?

Like over and over and over and over again. Heh.

Like, endlessly.

Hello, Earth to Mehdi.

Hilarious? Not really.

Expected?

Absolutely.

But they should have done MORE.

Or something.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

***

Editor’s Note:

