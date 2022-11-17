Mehdi Hasan is very upset with the Democrats for not doing more to investigate the Trump family.

No.

Really.

Seems he thinks they should have done what the Republicans are doing with the Biden family. Except anyone who hasn’t had their head up their backsides for the past several years would know Democrats never really stopped investigating Trump and his family.

Dude.

Be as mad as you like about House Republicans kicking off day one after winning the House with a massive investigation into the Biden family but also ask yourself why House Democrats didn’t do this for *the Trump family*. Ask yourself this on the day Pelosi is retiring btw. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 17, 2022

That’s ALL Democrats did!

Remember when Rashida Tlaib said they were gonna impeach the m f’er?

Yeah.

Where has he been?

Uh, Mehdi? The Democrats most certainly investigated Trump's family. Just like today, it was the first thing they embarked on after gaining power after the 2018 midterms.

Sorry you missed it all… https://t.co/OUl1gOkKNP pic.twitter.com/lP7Pag3zgi — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 17, 2022

Like over and over and over and over again. Heh.

Congratulations on waking from your two year long coma! — WitCoHE 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) November 17, 2022

Like, endlessly.

Hello, Earth to Mehdi.

Hilarious. Guy works for the network reporting on the investigation that included the Trump family, and he acts like it didn't happen. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 17, 2022

Hilarious? Not really.

Expected?

Absolutely.

Did you not do a 5 second Google search before writing this Tweet??? pic.twitter.com/lq91mv4Dog — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) November 17, 2022

Democrats elected an AG in NY on investigating Trump. They investigating Trump non-stop on Congress as well https://t.co/45qGCq8NvC — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) November 17, 2022

But they should have done MORE.

Or something.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

KICK-A*S thread points out ‘yesterday’s conspiracy theories’ that were TRUE all along (and boom)

Nancy Pelosi TORCHED for ridiculous thread claiming House Dems did GREAT … losing the House

ZUBY’s EPIC thread of the ‘silliest, least scientific pandemic policies’ is HILARIOUSLY infuriating

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!