If someone talked to women of color like Wajahat Ali talks to white women they would be CANCELED. Twice. Maybe three times.

Oh sure, he’s telling white LIBERAL women to step up and tell white conservative women how to vote because women of color can only do so much but still.

Imagine thinking it’s a good idea to tie women’s right to their reproductive organs and the ability to take the life of another.

Really and truly gross.

Like his tweet:

Or you know, women can vote based on the issues they believe are important REGARDLESS of their skin color, troglodyte.

HAAAAAAAA

That’s a new one.

Trending

Wait, respect women? Psh, this is Wajahat we’re talking about. He only respects women he agrees with.

Clearly.

How very Democrat-ish of him.

Hey man, it’s ok when the Left does it.

Or something.

He’s a self-important pundit d-bag on Twitter … that’s who.

Perhaps.

Yeah, the replies on his tweet are ABHORRENT. So many white liberal women are mad at him NOT for telling white women how to vote, but for DARING to lump them in with evil conservative white women. One lawn flamingo said white women LOVE racism so much that they put it before themselves.

Seriously.

These are some stupid people. Sorry, calling them stupid is an insult to stupid people.

Hell, look at how they vote.

MEEP.

What the white woman said.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald NIPS the Left’s hopes of a Trump/DeSantis FEUD in the bud with perfect thread

Ummm … did we just see a Twitter employee tweeting smack at Elon Musk get FIRED in real-time?

James Woods says OUT LOUD what the mainstream media refuses to about FTX, Ukraine, and Democrats

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: racismSeixmWajahat Aliwhite women