If someone talked to women of color like Wajahat Ali talks to white women they would be CANCELED. Twice. Maybe three times.

Oh sure, he’s telling white LIBERAL women to step up and tell white conservative women how to vote because women of color can only do so much but still.

Imagine thinking it’s a good idea to tie women’s right to their reproductive organs and the ability to take the life of another.

Really and truly gross.

Like his tweet:

A majority of white women yet again voted for GOP, the party that took away their rights and endorses hate and cruelty. White women gotta step up and talk to their sisters. Only so much women of color can do. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 13, 2022

Or you know, women can vote based on the issues they believe are important REGARDLESS of their skin color, troglodyte.

Ooooh please brownmansplain more — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 13, 2022

HAAAAAAAA

That’s a new one.

OR, you could respect women enough to vote for the issues they deem important. It’s actually very disrespectful to treat women as if they aren’t smart enough to make their own decisions. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 13, 2022

Wait, respect women? Psh, this is Wajahat we’re talking about. He only respects women he agrees with.

Clearly.

Yes, Wajahat Ali, a man, telling white women that they must behave as he commands, and showing his bigotry in assuming they can't possibly think in a way he thinks they shouldn't. — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) November 13, 2022

How very Democrat-ish of him.

Nothing at all sexist about Ali here man-splaining to white women how they voted “wrong”.

Nope, this is just fine. https://t.co/9W74OFyzpr — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 14, 2022

Hey man, it’s ok when the Left does it.

Or something.

Who are you to tell women what they must or mustn’t do? https://t.co/AUXNEuN3cR — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 14, 2022

He’s a self-important pundit d-bag on Twitter … that’s who.

This is a pervasive attitude on Twitter now. People are extremely comfortable telling white women how to vote. Perhaps Wajahat would do well to shut his pie hole. https://t.co/99TKBa6ifs — Shane Evans (@BamaTorch1992) November 14, 2022

Perhaps.

The replies to this illustrate the success of the lib's lies and misinformation. Horrifying that they think this way. https://t.co/9eOht2UdkQ — Think for Yourself 🇺🇸 (@thinkforyurself) November 14, 2022

Yeah, the replies on his tweet are ABHORRENT. So many white liberal women are mad at him NOT for telling white women how to vote, but for DARING to lump them in with evil conservative white women. One lawn flamingo said white women LOVE racism so much that they put it before themselves.

Seriously.

These are some stupid people. Sorry, calling them stupid is an insult to stupid people.

Hell, look at how they vote.

If the founder of Planned Parenthood had achieved her goal with legal abortions, there would be no women of color. https://t.co/KEyLqJzOMZ — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) November 14, 2022

Kiss my ass https://t.co/IclCE44FFo — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) November 14, 2022

MEEP.

What the white woman said.

