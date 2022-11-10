Poor Biden, he HOPES they can sneak away for Christmas … since you know, they never take vacations.

Seems President Pudding Pop doesn’t think he and DOCTOR Jill Biden get enough vacation time. Considering he probably forgot how much they’ve been on vacation (40% of his term) that reads.

Watch.

BIDEN: "I hope Jill and I get a little time to actually sneak away for a week around between Christmas and Thanksgiving." Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. pic.twitter.com/KwoZ8k4ETd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

He hopes they get a little time.

Dude.

Really?

People hope they can feed their families and stay warm this winter … maybe he missed it, but we’re in a recession. But pooooooor Biden, he needs some time off.

Right.

I love when he drops his voice and gets all AMSR. — Dr. Jebra Faushay PdD (@JebraFaushay) November 9, 2022

Average American only gets 2 weeks off. — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) November 9, 2022

If THAT.

And the economy is 40% on vacation — Midas (@thewayiseeit10) November 9, 2022

He could leave now. It might help the rest of us if he didn't do any more damage. — Cheri Stahl (@CheriStahl27) November 9, 2022

Good point.

If he and ‘the wife’ are away, maybe things will stop sucking so much.

Nah, his admin can still do damage.

Maybe THEY should take a week off?

