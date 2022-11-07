Did you guys know Showtime has been doing a show on the losers at The Lincoln Project and by default, the other losers at The Bulwark? Well, technically they’re all sort of the same losers BUT still. If you get a chance and can stomach it, we suggest you watch at least one episode, mainly so you can point and laugh at Rick Wilson acting like he’s a big deal for making a di*k joke in a political ad.

Anyway …

It would seem Bulwarker, Tim Miller, attended a Kari Lake event and had to be ‘calmed down’ by the security there. Interesting how he doesn’t bother to mention his meltdown while talking smack about people attending her event.

Crowd lining up for the @KariLake event shouted “Trump Won” at me and the @SHO_TheCircus cameras. Then began a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant. Quite a different vibe than the Dem events, to put it mildly pic.twitter.com/XVLkc2pnZK — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 7, 2022

Right? Nobody nagging anyone else about wearing a mask or patting themselves on the backs for supporting abortion up ’til birth.

Ahem.

Richard Grenell was good enough to shine a little light on Tim:

This guy is @SHO_TheCircus’ Republican. Security stepped in and had to calm him down because he was so triggered by Blake Masters. https://t.co/RBjRzPO4Dw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 7, 2022

Ok, so that would be entertaining to watch.

Tim fired back:

I am no longer a Republican, spoke to no members of security, and am very untriggered! Other than that, nice to see you at the events today Ric. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 7, 2022

Tim says that’s not true.

Richard offered to have the security guard who had to calm him down file an official report with Showtime …

Should we have the security guard who had to calm you down file an official report with @SHO_TheCircus? We can. You’re lucky I told him you were harmless. We haven’t had “press” get so unhinged by a joke in a speech before. https://t.co/Or9KKtRdC8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 7, 2022

And yes, Tim is very lucky Ric was good enough to tell security he’s harmless.

Annoying, whiny, thin-skinned, and way too emotional for politics … but harmless, nonetheless.

You really seem “untriggered”… pic.twitter.com/NZryOhfC8E — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) November 7, 2022

Totally.

***

***

