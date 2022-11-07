Awww, poor Biden. Polarizing politics won’t let him unite us and stuff.

At least that’s what The New York Times wants us all to believe. Forget that the ol’ toolbag told millions of Americans there were in for a winter of illness and death because they refused to let him make them vaccinate or that he called millions of us ‘semi-fascists’ while claiming if we don’t vote for Democrats we’re killing our democracy.

No no no, he really WANTED to reconcile us all and be a president for us all … but those darn polarizing politics.

Yeah, that’s it.

President Biden had hoped to preside over a moment of reconciliation after the turmoil of the Trump years. But the fever of polarizing politics has not broken ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. https://t.co/fdK7jfwSCJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2022

From The New York Times:

And so these are frustrating, even perplexing times for Mr. Biden, who according to confidants had expected the fever of polarizing politics to have broken by now and was surprised that it had not. The presidency he envisioned, one where he presided over a moment of reconciliation, is not the presidency he has gotten. He thought that if he could simply govern well, everything would work out, which in hindsight strikes some around him as shockingly naïve if somewhat endearing.

Yeah, calling people semi-fascists and telling them to vote as they’re told or they’re killing democracy seems to piss them off.

Indeed, Mr. Biden has always connected with audiences not through humor so much as humanity. His speeches are animated by stories of pain — his young wife and daughter killed in a car accident, his own near-death experience with two brain aneurysms, his son Beau’s death. He still summons the name of the nurse who took care of him in the hospital more than three decades ago.

We just threw up in our mouths a little.

Holy COW. I hope they paid Peter Baker well for this bit of campaign support.

Lmao. Barry divided us, trump tried to unite and now Joe divides farther. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) November 6, 2022

Excuse me? Do you really think Americans don’t have the internet or cable TV? All Joe has done for 2 years IS divide the country. And says our country & democracy will DIE if evil ppl vote for Republicans 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 6, 2022

Biden ran an ad comparing the half the country that didn't vote for him to Nazis — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 6, 2022

And who's fault is that? pic.twitter.com/cE0tsQyoqg — J C (@jcorrigan22) November 6, 2022

And he thought calling all Republicans Nazis was the way to do it? — Josh (@JoshWeber2) November 6, 2022

Apparently, it’s our fault for not feeling more reconciliation when he calls us names. Poor guy. Shame on us all.

Heh.

He's been nothing but a divisive demagogue since his first day in office. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) November 6, 2022

Biden has always been a nasty partisan to his very core. — Gerry (@GerryDales) November 6, 2022

The funny thing is you guys were generating these ridiculous ratios even before @elonmusk bought Twitter. They’re only going to get worse – and yet so too is the @nytimes. Perfect metaphor for Biden’s vicious politics of division and hatred. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 7, 2022

He told us his patience was wearing thin. — MB (@Ialwaysliked) November 6, 2022

I don’t think the NYT has ever watched one of his speeches — The Real MM (@TrueMM3) November 6, 2022

Or they think we haven’t.

What a maroon.

***

