We’d ask what the heck is wrong with Bette Midler but ya’ know what, we’re pretty sure we don’t want to know. Looks like she really has an issue with women who support MAGA … not necessarily Trump but the things that would make America great again.

Strange how much people like Bette despise her own country and fellow country-women.

She thought this was smart to tweet out:

So not only insulting to American women but to Iranian women as well.

Thoughtless, nasty, and ugly.

Much like Bette herself.

We Republican women celebrate & respect women. We stand for women & girls – not for biological males competing in girls sports, reducing women to 'birthing people' 'menstruating people' or 'parent 1/2' or making a mockery of womanhood via degrading drag shows. We are proud mamas. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) November 4, 2022

We are proud mamas.

Yes we are.

As an Iranian woman, I’d appreciate it if you stopped using us to prove a point. We’re literally fighting for our lives here trying to liberate ourselves while you think it’s okay to use us as a gotcha moment. that’s not very feminist of you. — Naz (@nazxnazz) November 4, 2022

Not very feminist of her.

Nope.

If you want a president who smells children, like the witches from Hocus Pocus, move to the United States. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Too creepy and also too accurate.

Goodness, Bette, again? You ARE Islamophobic aren’t you? How long before you delete and apologize this time? https://t.co/qGbsEOOy4i — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) November 5, 2022

Yeah, this old lady has a history of saying really horrible and stupid stuff.

Imagine posting a take like this about a country that literally stones women to death & cuts their clits off. Bette thinks it’s ok to minimize the hell those women endure in order legitimize the imagined struggles of women here. Her ignorance is as palpable as it is disgusting. — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) November 5, 2022

This is incredibly unhelpful. — 🦇screamboat28🧛 (@steamboat28) November 4, 2022

You truly have no idea how women are treated over there so your comparison is https://t.co/UIJess0g8T husband did 3 tours in the middle east,he can shed some light on the atrocities that occur to women. — Angie (@Ang_Ang72) November 4, 2022

Disgusting is putting it nicely.

Or stay here and have it run by a dementia patient 🙄 — Free Speech Absolutist (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) November 5, 2022

Uh. Considering the Iranian women fighting and risking their lives to change things I feel like this is a really bad take. — TL Duryea🇺🇦 (@TinaDuryea) November 4, 2022

Weren’t you moving to Canada? Is that where your tweeting from? — nelmsm (@nelmsm1) November 4, 2022

We can only wish.

