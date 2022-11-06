We realize John Fetterman often struggles when he speaks and has issues connecting one thought to another but this … this was pretty damn funny. Hilarious even. Unless you’re a Democrat in Pennsylvania watching this dumpster fire and realizing Oz actually has a decent chance to win this thing on Tuesday.

Would appear Fetterman has come out as pro-life.

No really.

Watch:

Do you all think Fetterman realizes he just came out as pro-life?

Everyone else did.

Right?

Don’t interrupt the man when he’s helping us out.

Seriously.

We’re not even being mean at this point. He needs more time to recover … that’s it.

Sad, but true.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He celebrates the demise of Roe v. Wade.

Hey man, whatever floats his boat.

We’re pretty sure, however, this statement will NOT float the Democrat’s boat. Like, at all.

