We realize John Fetterman often struggles when he speaks and has issues connecting one thought to another but this … this was pretty damn funny. Hilarious even. Unless you’re a Democrat in Pennsylvania watching this dumpster fire and realizing Oz actually has a decent chance to win this thing on Tuesday.

Would appear Fetterman has come out as pro-life.

No really.

Watch:

Fetterman says he celebrates the demise of Roe v. Wade. Well, okay then. pic.twitter.com/fujh1HIwYc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2022

Do you all think Fetterman realizes he just came out as pro-life?

Everyone else did.

Fetts trying to switch conservative values. Let him pivot, Ian. — Sharko Ramius (@RedFebtober) November 6, 2022

Right?

Don’t interrupt the man when he’s helping us out.

I’m see ads he is running now. Were these ads filmed before his stroke because he is speaking clearly. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) November 6, 2022

He lurched uncontrollably into the truth. — Sandstorm1776 (@Sandstorm1776) November 6, 2022

I accept your terms — Overton Window Sticker Shock (@PrplPeopleEatr) November 6, 2022

Woooowwww. I have decades of experience with stroke victims. This guy needs to have someone love him enough to tell him it's okay to sit down and just recover. — TheSpicyGinger (@The_SpicyGinger) November 6, 2022

Seriously.

We’re not even being mean at this point. He needs more time to recover … that’s it.

He's definitely a Biden protege 😶 — GT_Universal 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 (@gt_universal) November 6, 2022

Sad, but true.

I run on Roe v Wade. I celebrate the demise of Roe v Wade. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CkHJ91pAiB — heidi briones (@HeidiBriones) November 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He celebrates the demise of Roe v. Wade.

Hey man, whatever floats his boat.

We’re pretty sure, however, this statement will NOT float the Democrat’s boat. Like, at all.

***

***

