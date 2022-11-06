Hey, we understand BrooklynDad_Defiant! has to earn a living and we appreciate that if people are going to pay for his tweets they should at least be something the Left can get excited about. That will ‘rally’ them … ya’ know?

And hey, the angle he took this video of the Fetterman/Biden/Obama rally from makes it look like there were a lot of people there, right? Add his caps/curse and you’ve got a winning tweet for a Lefty, yes?

Except yeah, that’s not the reality of what the auditorium really looked like. The Left loves to show other angles of Trump rallies to prove there weren’t a lot of people there (they usually take footage hours before the rallies begin but still), so we have zero ‘guilt’ showing you guys the auditorium from another angle.

For those of you wondering, this is what the rally actually looked like: https://t.co/V2mpRfRIj2 pic.twitter.com/QqPumKz8dB — President Beb! (@presidentbeb) November 5, 2022

Oof.

You’d think Obama could bring more people in, yes?

That’s … not great.

Well, not great if you’re a Democrat.

The rest of us? That’s pretty awesome and hilarious, actually.

Seems someone ought to tag @mmpadellan so that he can reply. Have to wonder what his post is responding to… the half empty arena? The Maskelyne-style trickery to make it seem full? — Hunter Paris (@paradiddlysquat) November 6, 2022

LOL, Barry really packin them in 😆 — Kieran 👍'Driveby'👍 Eleison (@KieranEleison) November 6, 2022

I went to crooklyn dad replies and all the Dems are oohhing and ahhhing LOL – they don’t know 🤣. They’ve been dying for a moment like this. Republicans have it ALL THE TIME. So funny! And also pathetic. — The MEGAIST Mega MAGAForce (@TinyWhiteDog) November 6, 2022

And that’s the point.

That’s what they’re paying him for.

Sad, ain’t it?

I heard they were handing out $50 gift cards to attend and they still couldn’t pack the place 😂 — Sgt Stryker 🇺🇸🦅 (@5150NC) November 6, 2022

Wow.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The seats are half empty and they put the curtains up to hide it. — Ultra Mega Maga McGinnis (@kathy_mcginnis) November 6, 2022

Yeah … whatever makes the Dems feel better we guess.

