Hey, we understand BrooklynDad_Defiant! has to earn a living and we appreciate that if people are going to pay for his tweets they should at least be something the Left can get excited about. That will ‘rally’ them … ya’ know?

And hey, the angle he took this video of the Fetterman/Biden/Obama rally from makes it look like there were a lot of people there, right? Add his caps/curse and you’ve got a winning tweet for a Lefty, yes?

Except yeah, that’s not the reality of what the auditorium really looked like. The Left loves to show other angles of Trump rallies to prove there weren’t a lot of people there (they usually take footage hours before the rallies begin but still), so we have zero ‘guilt’ showing you guys the auditorium from another angle.

Oof.

You’d think Obama could bring more people in, yes?

That’s … not great.

Well, not great if you’re a Democrat.

The rest of us? That’s pretty awesome and hilarious, actually.

And that’s the point.

That’s what they’re paying him for.

Sad, ain’t it?

Wow.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah … whatever makes the Dems feel better we guess.

