This was … just so much cringe.

We get it, you’d think we’d happy that SNL finally figured out they should be making fun of the Biden administration and what a horrible job he and Democrats have been doing but watching this, we think maybe they should stick to being unfunny about other stuff because YIKES, this is just not funny.

It’s painful.

Pretty sure they don’t want the audience being embarrassed for them and you can tell from the awkward and nervous laughter, they were.

Watch:

President Biden has some bold ideas for the Democratic party pic.twitter.com/V9Hk6Z5E2i — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

Yeah, yikes.

And his Biden reads more like Ross Perot or W., right? There is no way Biden would have that much energy, even to be stupid. Not to mention he wouldn’t be able to name any of those weirdos they brought up.

They’re trying to keep it light because they know it’s not gonna be good but this was … yeah, this was bad.

It has long been past time to cancel SNL — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) November 6, 2022

Where's the talent? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2022

Fire all the writers. Fire the entire staff. You've ceased to be a sketch comedy show. Just stop. It's over. Move on. — Still Censored Jen (@realotherjen) November 6, 2022

Who is the guy in the suit supposed to be? Biden? If yes, that is the worst impression! Phil Hartman became Clinton and I almost couldn't look at GWB w/o seeing Will Ferrell. Same w/ Tina Fey as Palin. Biden should be easy. — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) November 6, 2022

Not edgy, not funny, not even satire… What is this? — DKM 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@dkmehrle) November 6, 2022

Oof — GreenMountainGoat (@ETaBrewski) November 6, 2022

God this isn’t funny, and y’all really need to cast someone else as Biden. — Jason (@jaykyle8) November 6, 2022

You all suck. Really bad. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 6, 2022

That just about sums it up.

Heh.

