Just when we didn’t think things could get any worse for Katie Hobbs (seriously, how much lower can she go after hiding in a bathroom from a Black reporter) we came across this thread from Charlie Kirk.

Gosh, Hobbs’ husband sounds as bad as if not worse than Hobbs herself.

Take a look:

So does that mean Hobbs and her husband are profiting off of transgendered kids? Because while we’re certainly not experts on this, it kinda sorta sounds like it.

What the Hell has happened to adults in this country? Like, when did this become a ‘thing’ at hospitals? And are there actually more kids who want to transition or is this all about parents pushing their kids because it makes them feel more inclusive or ‘special’ and sort of ‘in style’?

Whatever’s going on, this connection between Hobbs and this hospital, especially with the positions she pushes on the issue, is not a good look.

A 10-year-old.

And they sued the state to change the sex on the birth certificate.

Because that’s not insane or anything.

