Just when we didn’t think things could get any worse for Katie Hobbs (seriously, how much lower can she go after hiding in a bathroom from a Black reporter) we came across this thread from Charlie Kirk.

Gosh, Hobbs’ husband sounds as bad as if not worse than Hobbs herself.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Katie Hobbs' child psychiatrist husband, Patrick Goodman, works at Phoenix Children's Hospital and is listed as serving “gender diverse” and transgender youth. The Hobbs Family is profiting off of the brain washing of Arizona's children. Wow. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2022

So does that mean Hobbs and her husband are profiting off of transgendered kids? Because while we’re certainly not experts on this, it kinda sorta sounds like it.

Services of the hospitals "gender support program" include:

-Consultation for the use of medications to suppress puberty

-Consultation for masculinizing and feminizing hormonal therapy

-Readiness evaluations for puberty suppression and cross-sex hormonal therapy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2022

What the Hell has happened to adults in this country? Like, when did this become a ‘thing’ at hospitals? And are there actually more kids who want to transition or is this all about parents pushing their kids because it makes them feel more inclusive or ‘special’ and sort of ‘in style’?

Whatever’s going on, this connection between Hobbs and this hospital, especially with the positions she pushes on the issue, is not a good look.

Here's a link to Phoenix Children's Hospital "gender support program" which includes Katie Hobbs' husband, Patrick Goodman, listed as a provider of care. It's undated: https://t.co/DkgtYKyeGy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2022

Undated.

Interesting.

Goodman is also listed as the therapist who provided ‘gender-affirming’ care for a 10-year-old ‘trans’ child according to a 2020 lawsuit. The child's guardian sued the state of Arizona to change the sex listed on the child's birth certificate. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2022

A 10-year-old.

And they sued the state to change the sex on the birth certificate.

Because that’s not insane or anything.

***

Related:

Tom Nichols mocking people who can’t afford groceries because MUH DEMOCRACY couldn’t have gone worse

EPIC thread illustrates just how BAD things look for Democrats in the midterms by the numbers and WOW

Tucker Carlson mocking Rex Chapman over his claim for WHY Paul Pelosi can’t be gay is comedy GOLD

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%