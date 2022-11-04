Making fun of people who are struggling to buy groceries … that’s low, even for The Expert™.

What a LIFE he must lead, never ever having to worry about buying cereal for himself or his family and focusing only on politics and pretending to be some sort of Democratic WARRIOR while pandering to a bunch of mouthbreathers Trump broke.

Honestly, Tom Nichols couldn’t inspire people to vote against Democrats more if he tried.

This attitude, right here, is why the Left is losing. Mocking people who can’t afford groceries, gas, and those who are afraid they won’t be able to keep their families warm this winter is not a great look.

Case in point:

Cereal is more than ‘kinda pricey,’ ya turnip.

As usual, this couldn’t really have gone worse for Nichols:

Silly pleeb, you may be hungry BUT AT LEAST YOU’LL HAVE BIDEN.

Like, what?

This ridiculous fear-mongering about losing our democracy (we’re a republic) is just out of bounds … and not helping Democrats.

What a trooper, right?

Meep.

And really, what is Tom’s side at this point? He hasn’t stood up for what he used to believe in for a long, long time. Is he a Democrat at this point? Never Trumper? Independent? It’s just so odd.

Sorry, Tom doesn’t hear you, he’s too busy writing a book about the evils of Christians who like Trump. OH WAIT, our bad, that’s David French.

Let them eat cereal?

The nerve.

But MUH DEMOCRACY and stuff.

***

