Making fun of people who are struggling to buy groceries … that’s low, even for The Expert™.

What a LIFE he must lead, never ever having to worry about buying cereal for himself or his family and focusing only on politics and pretending to be some sort of Democratic WARRIOR while pandering to a bunch of mouthbreathers Trump broke.

Honestly, Tom Nichols couldn’t inspire people to vote against Democrats more if he tried.

This attitude, right here, is why the Left is losing. Mocking people who can’t afford groceries, gas, and those who are afraid they won’t be able to keep their families warm this winter is not a great look.

Case in point:

But cereal is kinda pricey, so I dunno https://t.co/ucmmmZfomh — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 4, 2022

Cereal is more than ‘kinda pricey,’ ya turnip.

As usual, this couldn’t really have gone worse for Nichols:

Yeah. Stick with that message, Tom. It's a real winner. Be MORE out of touch, FFS, you tool. — Ultra Red Wave Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 4, 2022

Silly pleeb, you may be hungry BUT AT LEAST YOU’LL HAVE BIDEN.

Like, what?

This ridiculous fear-mongering about losing our democracy (we’re a republic) is just out of bounds … and not helping Democrats.

Thanks for your service to democracy, Tom. pic.twitter.com/IIiE8GrPYD — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 4, 2022

What a trooper, right?

Had you pegged for more of a pasta guy moobs! Not to mention all you @ProjectLincoln guys have probably been pegged at some point. pic.twitter.com/0aTWzBwiSN — 🇺🇸AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) November 4, 2022

Meep.

It's not kinda pricey Tom. Food costs are skyrocketing. You aren't doing your side any favors downplaying people's pain. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) November 4, 2022

And really, what is Tom’s side at this point? He hasn’t stood up for what he used to believe in for a long, long time. Is he a Democrat at this point? Never Trumper? Independent? It’s just so odd.

Yeah, I spent over $200 at the grocery store tonight, but I know that's just pocket change for you. Must be nice to have such 1st world problems. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) November 4, 2022

Sorry, Tom doesn’t hear you, he’s too busy writing a book about the evils of Christians who like Trump. OH WAIT, our bad, that’s David French.

As is home heating oil. — Wu1f (@Wu1f_1) November 4, 2022

I wish I could make a vote hurt, just for you Tom. — Thankful Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 4, 2022

Let them eat cereal?

People care about the price of cereal, so I dunno. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 4, 2022

Those peasants and their need to feed their children — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2022

The nerve.

Never forget this smug condescending gasbag telling the poors to gf themselves. — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) November 4, 2022

What a smug prick 18 % of Americans skipped meals or didn’t buy groceries due to high cost of food.

37 % of small businesses could not pay rent last month.

10 % couldn't afford needed medications.

14 % skipped seeing a med specialist.

11 % skipped a physical — Troy Schliem (@Mack_Dogg1) November 4, 2022

Tom when was the last time you actually had to go grocery shopping and pay attention to the cost? We’re trying to feed a family of seven and it’s getting damned near impossible. And we’ve got a fine income. — Geisha in Limbo (@sisterinferior) November 4, 2022

But MUH DEMOCRACY and stuff.

***

