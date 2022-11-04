The more we find out about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the weirder things get. And luckily, the less evidence the Left has to push the idea that the nudist, hippie, drug addict who went after Nancy’s husband was somehow MAGA-inspired.

What’s even more bizarre is the fact it’s Paul Pelosi’s own actions that has everyone scratching their heads.

Even NBC’s The Today Show.

Why didn’t Paul Pelosi run? Why did he go back to be with DePape?

You’d think if he actually felt threatened he’d bolt or at least stay with the police when they arrived. That he’d tell them there’s a problem? What the heck? Maybe DePape really was a friend and things had gone wrong.

"Why Pelosi didn't try to flee, or tell responding officers he was in distress, is unclear." Note this is from NBC News' The Today Show, not OAN or Newsmax or whatever. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 4, 2022

And Jim points out something very important, this is from NBC News’ The Today Show, not a right-leaning show or network.

Yikes.

So even the tried and true Pelosi defenders can’t accuse the evil Right-leaning Nazi outlet of trying to spin this story to hurt Nancy.

If true, that’s inexplicable They are saying Pelosi opened the door and then went basically back to the guy he was allegedly afraid of Also hard to square with this portion of the federal affidavit (pic) cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/71GhTizOJ5 pic.twitter.com/BXmuSOMEw4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 4, 2022

They were almost better off with the third-person being there narrative. If it was Pelosi who answered the door, he should have tried to flee, right? But he didn’t, he went BACK to be with the nudist hippie who has been rumored to be a male prostitute.

Ahem, notice we said rumored.

Just sayin’.

This was the party of the reports that raised a real flag for me. Opened the door for the police and then went back to the guy with a hammer. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jonathan Mason (@jgmason75) November 4, 2022

It simply does not make sense.

But why shouldn't he walk back to DePape? He said on the 911 call DePape let him make that he knew him, he was his friend, and his name was David. I mean, nothing weird bout any of this, right? — katy lake (@simplemines) November 4, 2022

Totally normal.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

WHERE IS THE VIDEO — Bitcoin is Forever ❤️‍🔥 (@trump_democrat) November 4, 2022

They will not be releasing the footage for now … it’s too close to the midterms, ya’ know.

I believe we all know the unspoken truth. — Mrs. Ogden🏞️ (@NorCalRedWoods) November 4, 2022

Indeed.

***

