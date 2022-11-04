John Fetterman’s campaign released another strange ad … although we’re pretty sure he didn’t mean for it to be strange. What’s really sad about this whole thing is you know they took several takes for the one commercial and THIS was the best they could come up with.

Once again people are asking, ‘What the Hell, Fetterman?’

Watch:

WHAT ON EARTH is this Fetterman ad… pic.twitter.com/xNdMP8gm0P — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 4, 2022

Ok, so we get that they’re trying to recreate the Coke commercial with Mean Joe Greene from 1979, but this is just so embarrassing. Stumbling down the hall, he looks like he’s having another issue, not like he’s tired or has an injury from working (playing) hard.

Here’s the original for you youngsters who might not remember the commercial:

And that smile at the end of Fetterman’s ad? HA HA HA HA

He looks like a deranged serial killer.

Sorry, not sorry.

About on par with his brain capacity — frigo (@jefffregeau) November 4, 2022

Wait… They did this on purpose? — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) November 4, 2022

He’s received tens of Millions of $$$$ and can’t lay out any bucks for studio Mike overdubs… — Attorney-At-Large (@MUSTANGS589) November 4, 2022

This though …

This is great.

I Just Had To Revoice That Fetterman Advert 😜 pic.twitter.com/9FND1LOHCf — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) November 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

Rex Chapman shames Elon Musk for being ‘mean’ to Paul Pelosi, TRIPS over his Rand Paul neighbor tweets

Biden’s attempt to DUNK on Republicans with lame AF ‘cast your ballot’ meme goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

WOW, sounds like there’s some serious F**KERY going on with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%