Rex Chapman may well lack self-awareness more than almost anyone on Twitter, and considering there are people like AOC and Eric Swalwell on the hellsite that’s really saying something. Seems Rex is not happy with Elon Musk for sharing a story about the Paul Pelosi attack … it was mean, apparently.

Sharing a story.

We’re sure Elon is all torn up inside since Rex doesn’t approve of his tweets.

Doomed.

HA HA HA

Wow.

Someone has follower envy.

Huh?

He does realize plenty of Republicans have been attacked, right? Heck, Steve Scalise almost died.

But you know, people are joking about a dirty hippy going after Pelosi in his underwear and WE CAN’T HAVE THAT.

Decent people. Rex wouldn’t know how to be decent if instructions fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Because he’s so polite and well-mannered when talking about Republicans.

Sure.

We doubt Rex has friends in general. Just sayin’.

YOU ALL LITERALLY PRAISED THE GUY WHO BEAT UP RAND PAUL, TROGLODYTE.

Someone get this guy a mirror.

Oh, thanks Treacher.

***

***

