Rex Chapman may well lack self-awareness more than almost anyone on Twitter, and considering there are people like AOC and Eric Swalwell on the hellsite that’s really saying something. Seems Rex is not happy with Elon Musk for sharing a story about the Paul Pelosi attack … it was mean, apparently.

Sharing a story.

We’re sure Elon is all torn up inside since Rex doesn’t approve of his tweets.

An attempt to maim and maybe murder Nancy Pelosi happened a few days ago. Her husband was attacked w a hammer. Skull fracture. ICU. The new owner of this platform questioned the story. Painted 82-yr old Paul Pelosi as gay. Total bullshit. He deleted. No apology. We may be doomed. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Doomed.

HA HA HA

Wow.

To 113 million followers/bots. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Someone has follower envy.

I mean what if Mitch McConnell’s wife was attacked? Is it ok to question her sexuality? Or race? Or anything else? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Huh?

He does realize plenty of Republicans have been attacked, right? Heck, Steve Scalise almost died.

But you know, people are joking about a dirty hippy going after Pelosi in his underwear and WE CAN’T HAVE THAT.

I mean if that’s what we’re doing now I can do that. Just want to know if we’re trying to be decent people or not. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Decent people. Rex wouldn’t know how to be decent if instructions fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

I have some Republican politician sexuality information and jokes on hold. Just met me know. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Because he’s so polite and well-mannered when talking about Republicans.

Sure.

I have friends who worked on Capitol Hill in the 80’s and 90’s. Male friends. Hit on by American Republican senators still serving in office today. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

We doubt Rex has friends in general. Just sayin’.

I mean if that’s what we’re doing then ok. If we’re just trying to paint people as bad people and deserving of beat downs because of their sexuality then let’s go. Tell me what the rules are. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

YOU ALL LITERALLY PRAISED THE GUY WHO BEAT UP RAND PAUL, TROGLODYTE.

Biggest hypocrites on the planet. And in my lifetime. Republicans in 2022. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Someone get this guy a mirror.

Oh, thanks Treacher.

