Boy oh boy, the drugged-out nudist hippie and ‘friend’ in his underwear who attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer story has been told, twisted, retold, and twisted some more. We don’t think we’ve seen the media (Left) work any harder to control the narrative around a story this much since the Hunter Biden laptop thing.

And that’s really sayin’ something.

At this point, if you DARE repeat what was first reported about the Pelosi attack YOU’RE a conspiracy theorist. Oh, and mention the underwear thing and you’re a HOMOPHOBE fascist promoting violence or something.

Yeah, everything is getting dumber as we get closer to the midterms.

Alexandria Brown was good enough to write an entire thread about the Pelosi story and what we’ve seen the media doing with it … take a look.

We are currently watching, in real time, the development of a Narrative that anyone who says that Paul Pelosi's attacker was wearing underwear at the time of the attack, that there was a third person present who opened the door, and they were friends is a conspiracy theorist. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

This Heavy article is actually decent about where these claims originated. It's also one of the first articles that came up when I searched paul pelosi attacker in underwear. Let's look at the article, shall we? https://t.co/cNogyr9BAG pic.twitter.com/D8o6uptWMj — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Convenient.

Keep going.

The article goes on to note that the story has been corrected. This is true. Here's the story now. Here's the correction: Note that the correction does not actually mention the word underwear. Even the Wayback links have the correction appended.https://t.co/4KPwbLSVk7 pic.twitter.com/G7mX61Hp3K — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Soooo … was he in his underwear?

Heh.

This is egregious considering that different clothing has a very different connotation than in his underwear. Let's go back to the Heavy story for the "friend" claim. And credit to Heavy here for actually listening to the original audio and noting what it said. pic.twitter.com/UknRZSLUfj — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

For shame! Reporting what was actually said!

As the article notes, the audio has the dispatcher saying that Pelosi said he was a friend. So there are now two pieces of of the supposed conspiracy theory that are based on a. a Sources Say news report and II. the actual audio. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Let's move to the third person in the house. Back to the Heavy article. The third person in the house came from comments during the press conference. So let's look at the parts of the conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/NUIM14L7Dh — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Who was the third person?

Supposed conspiracy theory:

A. Crazy was in his underwear. That's based on a Source Say article that has subsequently been laundered of the claim.

II. The words used by the dispatcher.

Trois. How things were phrased at a press conference to make it seem a third person was there. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

I must add the Politico stealth editing here. Here's Politico's story on 10/28/22https://t.co/fANy17TINC Here's the paragraph in question: pic.twitter.com/YheoqpfqnC — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Gotta LOVE those Politico stealth edits.

Were let in by an unknown person.

Gosh, that sounds like a third person to us …

Here's the correction which is at the very bottom of the article now (note the font size change): Once again, the clarification completely avoids stating exactly the language changed. pic.twitter.com/DWXK3cQoJ9 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

So tiny.

And again, they didn’t really correct the claim that a third person answered the door.

Interesting.

And here's Politico's super indignant HOW DARE ANYONE BELIEVE MISINFORMATION!https://t.co/8JJYLzj3PH pic.twitter.com/QXTibsTXld — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

YOU CONSPIRACY THEORIST FASCISTS! REEEEEE!

So it's baseless misinformation that there was a third party there, even though that was based in Politico's own reporting, and it's super baseless that crazy boy was in his underwear, even though that was based on a published news story and not just made up by the internet. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Anything that could hurt Pelosi and help Republicans is baseless, duh.

But the claim that the crazy boy was some whacked-out MAGA is totally trustworthy.

Totally.

There's audio of the dispatcher saying that Paul Pelosi said crazy boy was a friend. Thus these bits of what are now called misinformation are all based on reporting being done at that time and, in the case of the friend statement, actual audio. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

You know, actual facts.

It's not misinformation. It's incorrect. Those are not the same things. The underwear claim is yet another for the pile of Sources Say that turns out to be not true, the article is scrubbed of the actual claim, and then people point to the corrected article and say didn't happen. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Rinse, repeat.

The friend claim is from actual audio. The issue is did the dispatcher misinterpret what was said. Maybe, maybe not. Claims that it is misinformation that Paul Pelosi said he was a friend are labeling as misinformation something that may be a misunderstanding/miscommunication. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Because of course.

The third party was there is based on a lack of clarity by the police during the press conference and, in Politico's case, Politico's own reporting. Again, it's back to something being inaccurate, not misinformation. The conflation of inaccurate and misinformation is pernicious. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

Add in my pet peeve of stealth edits where, if there is even a correction, the correction is not specific as to what was changed, and you have people extolling about conspiracy theories and misinformation when in reality people were responding to what was reported at that time. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

It is now a conspiracy theory to repeat matters that were reported at the time. When the press wonders why clowns who are also registered sex offenders who are also used car salesmen with MLM schemes are trusted more than the press? This is why. /fin — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 3, 2022

And they wonder why we all make fun of them.

***

