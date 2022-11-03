Oh look, Rob Reiner is frothing at the mouth and rambling about fascism and tyranny … again. Maybe Rob is actually a bot at this point, programmed to say the same stupid crap over and over and over again.

We get it, Rob is a good little Democrat and is doing his best to scare the bejeebies out of people so MAYBE they’ll ignore their grocery and gas bills to PROTECT MUH DEMOCRACY but c’mon, dude.

The only people buying into this nonsense are voting blue already.

Or committed.

Ahem.

President Biden couldn’t have been clearer. These midterms will determine whether we want to preserve our 246 year Democratic experiment in self rule or surrender to the Tyranny of Fascism. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 2, 2022

Imagine thinking Biden is clear about anything.

Woof.

We’ve already got tyranny and fascism. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 3, 2022

If anyone knows about tyranny and fascism it’s Joe ‘Forced Vaccines’ Biden.

YIkes.

BUT TYRANNY AND STUFF.

Wait, what, is this you pic.twitter.com/zHNZA2jVnj — Just a Harmless Little Fuzzball (@Paladin007) November 3, 2022

Psh, we wish.

I can't help but think that you do not understand what Fascism is… — ✌🏽 This is Me: Linden 🇺🇸 (@ThisLinden) November 3, 2022

Stupid, insecure, thin-skinned, uninformed, crazy people think fascism is anything they disagree with.

At least that’s what they’ve turned it into.

Mollie Hemingway just nuked Meathead:

This type of rhetoric seems more like an IQ test than political persuasion. Like, how stupid does a grown adult have to be to find this type of argument compelling? https://t.co/URZfNxR8T4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2022

Didn’t Rob Reiner claim he’d leave Twitter if Elon Musk bought it?

We already live in Biden's Tyranny of Fascism — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) November 3, 2022

Slightly stupid is enough. — Not a Karen Karen (@kleegrubaugh) November 3, 2022

Remember when they were all about sticking it to the man….??? Now they are the man. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) November 3, 2022

Have you seen Rob lately? He's at least three grown adults — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) November 3, 2022

He made this argument before Trump — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) November 3, 2022

Because it’s his only argument.

The guy hasn’t made a real point in a long long time … unless you count his head.

***

***

