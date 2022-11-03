But we were told there’s no such THING as election fraud.

After what Biden said to Americans last night about it taking days to count all of the ballots in some races this sets off some SERIOUS red flags. Is that the Left’s game? To use magical military ballots to somehow win by JUST enough?

Shady. A. F.

Big thanks to the Assembly Elections Committee Chairwoman, Janel Brandtjen for calling it out:

HOLY S***: Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission has just been fired for committing election fraud by obtaining fake military ballots and sending them to Assembly Elections Committee chairwoman Janel Brandtjen. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 3, 2022

Again, another one of those things we’re certainly not experts on but THIS doesn’t look good.

Like, at all.

And they FIRED HER FOR IT.

Wow.

On Monday, Brandtjen alerted law enforcement that someone had sent military ballots in the names of people who don't exist to her home in what Brandtjen believed was an effort to alert her to how easy it is to commit vote fraud using military ballots. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 3, 2022

She thought it was to alert her about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud using military ballots.

Wow again.

Milwaukee Elections Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg says she believes that Zapata was attempting to point out that military ballots can be requested and sent out without a photo ID or even voter registration through the public https://t.co/D6Nnq5tHWd website. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 3, 2022

Sure she was.

Woodall-Vogg is playing CYA.

This will be buried quickly by the MSM. — J (@GMUW1987) November 3, 2022

Oh yeah. Honestly, we’re not even seeing it in the media right now.

Convenient, we know.

The narrative dictates that voter fraud never happens and anyone who calls any of this out is an insurrectionist or a terrorist or a traitor or a fascist or whatever else Biden and his admin of goons toss out at half the country. Remember when it was a good thing for people to question their government?

Democrats don’t like that.

***

Related:

Lincoln Project’s embarrassing Ted Budd GAFFE proves EVERYTHING Rick Wilson touches turns to crap

BRUTAL thread BLASTS media for twisting and retelling Paul Pelosi attack story to help Democrats

Tucker Carlson goes there (OMG!) in savage takedown of Biden after his latest ‘hate-speech’ (watch)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%