But we were told there’s no such THING as election fraud.

After what Biden said to Americans last night about it taking days to count all of the ballots in some races this sets off some SERIOUS red flags. Is that the Left’s game? To use magical military ballots to somehow win by JUST enough?

Shady. A. F.

Big thanks to the Assembly Elections Committee Chairwoman, Janel Brandtjen for calling it out:

Again, another one of those things we’re certainly not experts on but THIS doesn’t look good.

Like, at all.

And they FIRED HER FOR IT.

Trending

Wow.

She thought it was to alert her about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud using military ballots.

Wow again.

Sure she was.

Woodall-Vogg is playing CYA.

Oh yeah. Honestly, we’re not even seeing it in the media right now.

Convenient, we know.

The narrative dictates that voter fraud never happens and anyone who calls any of this out is an insurrectionist or a terrorist or a traitor or a fascist or whatever else Biden and his admin of goons toss out at half the country. Remember when it was a good thing for people to question their government?

Democrats don’t like that.

***

Related:

Lincoln Project’s embarrassing Ted Budd GAFFE proves EVERYTHING Rick Wilson touches turns to crap

BRUTAL thread BLASTS media for twisting and retelling Paul Pelosi attack story to help Democrats

Tucker Carlson goes there (OMG!) in savage takedown of Biden after his latest ‘hate-speech’ (watch)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fraudKimberly Zapatamilitary ballotsMilwaukee