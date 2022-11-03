Welp, at this point we think it’s safe to say The Lincoln Project has just gone fully to the Left. They’re not putting country over party anymore – that BS only sorta worked when they were targeting Trump. But once Trump left the picture politically, the grifters needed a new grift, so they’ve been taking aim at Republicans in general. Oh sure, DeSantis is their main target but there are a few others on their radar for the midterms.

Like Ted Budd.

They made an attack ad about Budd being from WISCONSIN.

He’s from North Carolina.

Hey, Rick Wilson is their ad guy so we’re not at all surprised by the eff-up.

Amused AF, but not surprised.

@ProjectLincoln You guys are really bad at this. Ted Budd – a Senate Candidate from NORTH CAROLINA – voted against the people of WISCONSIN????? pic.twitter.com/81UBovqga4 — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) November 3, 2022

REALLY bad at this.

Ted Budd is from and running in the state of North Carolina, not Wisconsin, Groomer Grifters. https://t.co/Gwa9VwwAKm — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) November 3, 2022

They’ve since corrected the ad, but c’mon, who can take it seriously when these jackwads didn’t even know which state Ted is from?

Just.

Wow.

lol

They deleted the tweet! — Lucian (@lucianwords) November 3, 2022

Oh yeah, they did.

But it’s all over Twitter because people REALLY enjoy humiliating this group of has-beens.

In the future, when you look up the word "grifter" in the dictionary it will simply be a picture of these people @ProjectLincoln . Such a disservice to having a profile picture of Lincoln, too. — Lukas Coates (@LLV24) November 3, 2022

Like I said in response to that Tweet, that is the reason I am voting for him in NC is how many times he has voted against the people of Wisconsin. — Ahila (@AhilaSpeaks) November 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seems to be a trend the Dems have no idea what is going pic.twitter.com/NC5erm96yv — Sawyer (@WIConservative1) November 3, 2022

All they know is WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY.

It’s pathetic.

We know.

Meanwhile …

Meanwhile in Florida. Shocking the Lincoln Project endorsements aren’t going well. Again. https://t.co/zFot3TScdf — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2022

Aces, guys.

***

***

