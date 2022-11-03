Welp, at this point we think it’s safe to say The Lincoln Project has just gone fully to the Left. They’re not putting country over party anymore – that BS only sorta worked when they were targeting Trump. But once Trump left the picture politically, the grifters needed a new grift, so they’ve been taking aim at Republicans in general. Oh sure, DeSantis is their main target but there are a few others on their radar for the midterms.

Like Ted Budd.

They made an attack ad about Budd being from WISCONSIN.

He’s from North Carolina.

Hey, Rick Wilson is their ad guy so we’re not at all surprised by the eff-up.

Amused AF, but not surprised.

REALLY bad at this.

They’ve since corrected the ad, but c’mon, who can take it seriously when these jackwads didn’t even know which state Ted is from?

Just.

Wow.

Oh yeah, they did.

But it’s all over Twitter because people REALLY enjoy humiliating this group of has-beens.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

All they know is WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY.

It’s pathetic.

We know.

Meanwhile …

Aces, guys.

