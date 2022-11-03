Whichever braindead intern came up with this ballot meme idea had to know it wouldn’t go well.

Yeah, we’re pretty sure Biden doesn’t even know Twitter exists, let alone write his own tweets … what a sad, pathetic narrative the Democrats have. And all based on lies. REALLY GUYS, do you think anyone other than the 1 in 3 people who supposedly think Biden is doing an OK job will believe Democrats want to lower costs? Hello, #Bidenflation anyone?!

Look at this dumpster fire:

Make a plan to cast your ballot: https://t.co/Hy8C4mJiSk. pic.twitter.com/apHZVLhHah — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2022

Protect abortion.

K.

People had other ideas of what this ballot would look like:

Hey, at least this one is honest.

Yikes.

More truth, though.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

pic.twitter.com/Y8Hztn2bRr — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) November 3, 2022

If Joe Biden REALLY filled this out himself: pic.twitter.com/RDn9JHTmDZ — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) November 3, 2022

We especially like the ‘orange man bad’ cartoon.

I wish you would have deployed your super secret plan to lower costs in your first 2 years while they’ve been skyrocketing. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 3, 2022

Wouldn’t that have been something else?

But you know, somehow, someway this has all been Trump’s fault.

Did this go out to all 54 states? — Gary A Seward 🇺🇲 (Hee/Haw) (@StarzFan13) November 3, 2022

Hilarious that you have "Costs" on that graphic. "LOWER"… LOL — Kenye (@Kaa_nyay) November 3, 2022

Right?

They had to know that one wouldn’t fly and PLEASE with the birth control nonsense. The GOP has been trying to make the pill over the counter for decades, Democrats always block it to protect their pals at Planned Parenthood.

FLORIDA ELECTION UPDATE:

With 5 days to go, based on voter registration, Republicans have increased their lead to 216,302 🔴 1,556,259

🔵 1,339,957 Miami-Dade County, Republicans maintain their lead at 1,151 🔴 128,294

🔵 127,143 — Charles Weber – AKA "THE Jew from Boca" (@CWBOCA) November 3, 2022

Keep your foot on the pedal, peeps!

