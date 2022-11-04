Democrats better buckle up.

This thread about the midterms next week from Athan Koutsiouroumbas is really something else. He’s not talking agenda, narrative, marketing, campaigning … nope, he’s just looking at the basic numbers of what we can expect from turnout and yeah, wow.

It ain’t good for Democrats.

Take a gander:

That’s HUGE.

Sorry … YUGE.

There are a lot of pissed off Republicans out there who are willing to bring 10 other pissed off Republicans to the polls with them.

HOLY COW.

Parents.

That’s just our guess.

Trending

Nobody really trusts it, but we digress.

Keep going.

Note, big props to Athan for numbering his tweets. True story.

That’s not sus or anything.

Wow.

That’s nuts.

Train their voters … heh.

Bad news for Democrats.

Tell us more.

Wow.

This sounds a lot like what happened in Virginia.

Short 74k votes.

This warms our cold, evil, conservative hearts.

Short about 200k votes.

Oh yeah.

If these numbers actually do add up (or subtract?) yeah, Democrats are in trouble.

BIGLY.

Crossing fingers.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson mocking Rex Chapman over his claim for WHY Paul Pelosi can’t be gay is comedy GOLD

Rep. Anna Eskamani calls her own tweet denying the 2016 election a ‘disinformation meme’ and LOL

NEW bizarre details from inside Paul Pelosi attack do NOT look good for Lefties claiming MAGA DID IT

John Fetterman’s attempt at recreating famous commercial for campaign ad is JUST cringe (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Athan KoutsiouiroumbasDemocratsmidtermsrepublicans