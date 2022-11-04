Awww, Lefty Twitter … it continues to NOT let us down, providing hours (days!) of entertainment. Hey man, when you cover a hellsite like Twitter for a living you take what you can get.

Especially when a Democrat representative like Anna V. Eskamani claims her own tweets denying the 2016 election used in a Defiant L’s meme is disinformation.

They’re literally HER tweets. HER words.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

I must be doing something right when conservative accounts start trolling with disinformation memes. Appreciate y’all for at least using a nice picture of me lol pic.twitter.com/tlSaOQZdhd — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) November 4, 2022

Someone really should tell Anna it’s her own tweet … just sayin’.

So in essence, she’s trolling herself.

Wow.

Where's the disinformation? Are you saying that you actually didn't tweet that the election was rigged? @FoxEbenBrown — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 4, 2022

Fair questions.

https://t.co/CkBGHFI1Zt — Amazon Post MegaMAGA dies in darkness (@dying_democracy) November 4, 2022

Seriously funny.

So, are you saying that you didn’t say the thing that you said? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 4, 2022

THE LOOK ON RUBIN’S FACE … LOL.

Lmfao these are literally just screenshots of your tweets. How is that disinformation? 🤡 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 4, 2022

Your gaslight is, umm, running a little low on gas — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 4, 2022

Are you saying you didn't tweet that? — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) November 4, 2022

You are an election denier. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2022

Yup, she is.

Sorry, them’s the rules now.

That makes her an insurrectionist and a traitor who should never be able to hold office, right?

***

Related:

NEW bizarre details from inside Paul Pelosi attack do NOT look good for Lefties claiming MAGA DID IT

John Fetterman’s attempt at recreating famous commercial for campaign ad is JUST cringe (watch)

Rex Chapman shames Elon Musk for being ‘mean’ to Paul Pelosi, TRIPS over his Rand Paul neighbor tweets

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%