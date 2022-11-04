Awww, Lefty Twitter … it continues to NOT let us down, providing hours (days!) of entertainment. Hey man, when you cover a hellsite like Twitter for a living you take what you can get.

Especially when a Democrat representative like Anna V. Eskamani claims her own tweets denying the 2016 election used in a Defiant L’s meme is disinformation.

They’re literally HER tweets. HER words.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Someone really should tell Anna it’s her own tweet … just sayin’.

So in essence, she’s trolling herself.

Wow.

Fair questions.

Seriously funny.

THE LOOK ON RUBIN’S FACE … LOL.

Yup, she is.

Sorry, them’s the rules now.

That makes her an insurrectionist and a traitor who should never be able to hold office, right?

