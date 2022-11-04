Tyrus shared a text he received from the group Black Voters Matter.

Seems Black voters only really matter if they’re voting a certain way though.

Take a gander, this is somethin’ else:

Funny they don’t want black Americans voting unless we vote under their tent… pic.twitter.com/vuTj0kiLyk — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) November 3, 2022

And then they raaaaan away.

How absolutely pathetic can they be? Oh, so since he’s a Black Republican you guys don’t want to build power with him? Typical.

Funny how that works… — John R. Whitmer (@JohnRWhitmer) November 3, 2022

Ain’t it?

Did he tell you be sure to show up in person and vote on Wednesday? — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) November 3, 2022

Let’s not give this organization any ideas.

Wow! — MAGA Force Member Kevin (@KevinDamron6) November 3, 2022

Right?

Same thing happens with us Hispanics. Liberals only love you as long as they can use you. — Derric Leo Trevino (@DerricLeo) November 3, 2022

This probably happens to women as well. Democrats are only interested in what minorities and women who agree with them think. The rest of us who think for ourselves … they’re not interested in.

Tyrus probably would scare the Hell out of them.

So NOT all black votes matter. — PCMulanix (@PMulanix) November 3, 2022

Nope. Just the Democrat ones.

Effin HYSTERICAL! — Darthea Naylor (@DartheaNaylor) November 3, 2022

Effin’ PATHETIC as well.

It's all about control from speech to abortion — Phillip (@PhillipAustin69) November 3, 2022

With Democrats, indeed it is.

this made me laugh ,then it made me sad. — phillip mcnamara (@philmcnamara66) November 3, 2022

Same.

