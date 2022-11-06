Full transparency, when we see claims like this made on Twitter we typically treat them with a grain of salt as there is no real way to verify these things. As if an ex-Twitter employee would admit they were holding verification ‘hostage’ for big bucks while outright denying verification to other accounts based on their political leanings.

That being said, we feel like this one may have some teeth to it … because Elon Musk actually responded.

Take a look:

Twitter employees were selling verification for upwards of $15,000. For certain accounts, mine included, they would refuse to verify you through the standard application and then privately offer to verify you for $$ behind the scenes. Investigation needed. — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 5, 2022

This is nuts.

Especially when you see Musk’s response:

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Yup.

HOLY COW.

Hey, we know there was likely some shady AF stuff going on at Twitter and we were pretty damn sure they were discriminating against certain people because they are conservatives … or you know, not batsh*t insane Lefties … but this?

WOW.

There’s more.

Most people upset about being able to pay $8 for verification are upset because they paid $15,000. Far more people paid for verification than you would think. Whoever was running the operation must have made a killing. — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 5, 2022

If this is true, they were making a killing WHILE controlling who was most visible with those blue checks.

Yeah, an investigation should take place at the very least.

Oh, and here are some receipts:

Some receipts from just now pic.twitter.com/WXV8aEq4ds — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 5, 2022

Think we’re about to find out just how corrupt Big Tech really is.

Grab your popcorn.

