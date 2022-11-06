Good news you guys! Even though the GOP has been talking about how unsafe people feel in their communities, it would appear violent crime is DOWN. Unless of course, you know, you count actual VIOLENT crime.

Like murder.

What the Hell, lady? REALLY?!

Other than murder, violent crime is not up. Did you know that? Violent crime is a key midterm voting issue, but what does the data say? https://t.co/nGXbrm9C8j — Mona Charen (@monacharen) November 5, 2022

Not an expert but YEAH, murder seems like it would be the FIRST violent crime that comes to mind.

Holy cow.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, other than murder, you guys. This is fine. https://t.co/kyanyxBSAp — Ambitiously Lazy (@StevieWestAgain) November 6, 2022

Is this a joke? Is this some kind of a joke? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) November 5, 2022

Also, aren't we somewhat focused on the last two years, not the last 30? Talk about diluting the data. — PoorRichie (@DescipleofBen) November 6, 2022

About that … the data seems incomplete.

Funny how that works.

tl;dr "Other than the killing of fellow human beings, crime ain't so bad." Mona, I grew up reading your commentary in the Rocky Mountain News. I thought you were better than this. — Mandolinpickin (@Zapzipzim) November 5, 2022

Murder is kind of the leader of the pack with respect to violent crime, Mona — mamamia (@virginiacracker) November 5, 2022

Started drinking early today. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) November 5, 2022

Hey man, it’s 5 pm somewhere. Then again, with the hour falling back, maybe not.

Heh.

Pro tip: if your sentence starts with “other than murder “, read what you type, reread it, then delete. — Ms Sherlock (@poccrt) November 5, 2022

Literally, "Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you like the play?" — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 5, 2022

“Other than murder…” — you’re doing great, Mona. Maybe Pierre will give you a little extra next paycheck for this one. Get it, girl! — 𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 📿 (@FletchMatlock) November 5, 2022

Murder seems like a pretty violent crime tho. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) November 5, 2022

Just sayin’.

I'm getting good use out of this meme today. pic.twitter.com/ZQLh7Miq4A — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 5, 2022

It’s true love for Mona. So true.

***

***

