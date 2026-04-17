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Wait, Eric Swalwell Reportedly Spent HOW MUCH Donor Money on Hotels?

Doug P. | 2:55 PM on April 17, 2026
Twitter

Former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's troubles continue to mount, and apparently his pal, Sen. Ruben Gallego, is also facing some allegations

Anybody who happily donated money to Swalwell's campaign(s) might have been to blinded by hatred for Trump to see that it was very likely he was everything that he accused Trump of being, and then some. So "fools and their money are soon parted," and it looks like Swalwell took their donations and partied in high style, not to mention allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct along the way. 

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The latest update from the New York Post shouldn't be surprising, but if the amount is correct Swalwell's legal troubles are going to extend to what he did with donor funds: 

Yeah, this guy's problems just got worse:

Accused sexual abuser Eric Swalwell spent a whopping $500K of donor cash inside luxury hotels — including the rooms where he allegedly raped two women — according to campaign financial records reviewed by The California Post. 

The disgraced politician racked up close to $36,500 in hotel expenses over the last 12 months — billing 70 different charges in the US and Mexico, according to the records. 

Swalwell’s hotels of choice included the Intercontinental Mexico City, where he spent $4,300 meeting with deported resident Miguel Hildago; Hotel ZIggy in West Hollywood, the Roosevelt Hollywood, the exclusive Ned Nomad in New York City, and the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn.

There's a question that arises with this story: 

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There's just no way that the congressional Democrats didn't know A) Swalwell had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, and B) He was repeatedly using massive amounts of campaign funds for hotels and who knows what else. 

They'll project it all onto Trump, which is what the Dems always do.

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