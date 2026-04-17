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Journo Who Admits Burying Swalwell Info Now Blames Fox for Not Covering It—Even Though They Never Had It

justmindy
justmindy | 11:43 AM on April 17, 2026
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She's now going on day three or possibly four of this.

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To catch up, Bethany is a journo who used to work at Axios, among other places. Last weekend, when all of the Swalwell op was dropping, she piped up stating she knew about all of this years ago. So, why didn't she report it, you may ask? She said it 'wasn't her beat'. 

Her current mental health spiral started when 'Redsteeze' started mocking her online. That got under her skin ... big time. Since then, she's done pretty much nothing other than come up with new excuses for her failure to expose Swalwell. 

At 1:00 am last night, she came up with her latest retort. In her estimation, Fox should have been reporting on Swalwell and because Democrats don't give damning information about their members to Fox, that's a Fox problem. 

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Basically, Bethany blames Fox for not reporting on material they did not have although she had the material and did not report on it and she ALSO worked for a major media outlet. 

Bethany needs to touch grass.

Also, take some personal responsibility. 

Make it make sense.

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Exactly! The Democrats (and their voters) would just call it a right-wing conspiracy. 

Right? Isn't she all about staying in her own lane?

Probably by the end of Friday. 

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AXIOS ERIC SWALWELL FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS MEDIA BIAS

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