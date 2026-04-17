Journo Who Admits Burying Swalwell Info Now Blames Fox for Not Covering It—Even Though They Never Had It

She's now going on day three or possibly four of this.

What we've witnessed here is a years-long, catastrophic failure of conservative media to demonstrate to Democratic staffers that they are fair and professional news outlets who can be trusted with sensitive information.



Fox News should have been all over Swalwell's sexual… https://t.co/NyCU8oBCnt — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 17, 2026

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To catch up, Bethany is a journo who used to work at Axios, among other places. Last weekend, when all of the Swalwell op was dropping, she piped up stating she knew about all of this years ago. So, why didn't she report it, you may ask? She said it 'wasn't her beat'.

Her current mental health spiral started when 'Redsteeze' started mocking her online. That got under her skin ... big time. Since then, she's done pretty much nothing other than come up with new excuses for her failure to expose Swalwell.

What we've witnessed here is a years-long, catastrophic failure of conservative media to demonstrate to Democratic staffers that they are fair and professional news outlets who can be trusted with sensitive information.



Fox News should have been all over Swalwell's sexual… https://t.co/NyCU8oBCnt — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 17, 2026

At 1:00 am last night, she came up with her latest retort. In her estimation, Fox should have been reporting on Swalwell and because Democrats don't give damning information about their members to Fox, that's a Fox problem.

Fox News, as the largest and most-viewed broadcast news outlet in America, must be held to the same standard as mainstream outlets and liberal outlets.



If left-of-center people don't believe Fox News will cover them fairly, that's a catastrophic failure of Fox News. — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 17, 2026

Basically, Bethany blames Fox for not reporting on material they did not have although she had the material and did not report on it and she ALSO worked for a major media outlet.

Oh she's still going. That's right the Eric Swalwell story is a failure of conservative media.



Not her former employer who she literally handed them a tip about his behavior. https://t.co/HmeDspIi53 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2026

Bethany needs to touch grass.

You literally claimed you told your editors about Swalwell, and they did not report on it. You failed to report his behavior, as did Axios.



It's pretty clear why you're crashing out like this. https://t.co/gUu0tsZeWu pic.twitter.com/prhmsPmiKx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2026

Also, take some personal responsibility.

“The real blame lies with the people who didn’t know about it because the people who did know about it kept quiet because they were worried that it might hurt their cause.” https://t.co/qBkHNforBL — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 17, 2026

Make it make sense.

I try to be pretty even handed, but tbh if it was Fox News, and not the Steyer-Porter campaign doing this, I feel fairly certain that I, and a lot of Democrats, would have treated it as a smear campaign https://t.co/Vl6pD6srWN — Drord (@Polit_eurOpines) April 17, 2026

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Exactly! The Democrats (and their voters) would just call it a right-wing conspiracy.

I think it's crazy that she's talking about this at all, considering it's not about China, which is her beat. — Coop LoPresto (@LCplLoPro) April 17, 2026

Right? Isn't she all about staying in her own lane?

By the end of the weekend, she'll be blaming Trump. I'm not even kidding. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) April 17, 2026

Probably by the end of Friday.

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