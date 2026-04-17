Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro Took Out Her Raw Milk Rage on RFK Jr. (Her Fury Grew After His Reminder)

The competition has been fierce as usual, but our congressional Democrat meltdown of the week award might have to go to Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying and DeLauro went into a fit of raw milk rage, which worsened after the HHS Secretary had a reminder for her:

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83-year-old purple-haired Democrat Rosa DeLauro: “If I were the head of HHS, I would, by God, say, ‘Don’t take raw milk. It is dangerous to your health!” pic.twitter.com/NXNZBHah4W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 17, 2026

Here's a longer version, including RFK Jr. reminding this unhinged person that raw milk regulation is a state issue until it involves shipping it across state lines:

Rep. DeLauro gets heated at RFK Jr: "You are the head of HHS! If raw milk has the ability to put 9 people in the hospital, more than half the cases involving children, is there not some moral responsibility or compunction to say, 'Don't drink raw milk! Don't do it! It can cause… pic.twitter.com/nXpfQBf14Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2026

DeLauro got so upset that you'd think RFK Jr. had criticized Planned Parenthood.

It's way better if you watch w/o sound. Must be tough feeling so invisible you have to turn yourself into that for attention. — Donna Fry (@dfry6512) April 17, 2026

DeLauro has so many rings on that she clanks like marbles in an empty coffee can when she talks with her hands.

If raw milk was so dangerous the Amish would died off by now. What a stain on Congress. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) April 17, 2026

Final note: Take physical and/or mental health advice from this person at your own peril:

I'm at work.



Republicans where are you? pic.twitter.com/s2RFJKQ1wX — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) October 15, 2025

Pass her a glass of raw milk!

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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