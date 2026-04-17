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Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro Took Out Her Raw Milk Rage on RFK Jr. (Her Fury Grew After His Reminder)

Doug P. | 10:42 AM on April 17, 2026
Twitchy

The competition has been fierce as usual, but our congressional Democrat meltdown of the week award might have to go to Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying and DeLauro went into a fit of raw milk rage, which worsened after the HHS Secretary had a reminder for her: 

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Here's a longer version, including RFK Jr. reminding this unhinged person that raw milk regulation is a state issue until it involves shipping it across state lines: 

DeLauro got so upset that you'd think RFK Jr. had criticized Planned Parenthood. 

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DeLauro has so many rings on that she clanks like marbles in an empty coffee can when she talks with her hands. 

Final note: Take physical and/or mental health advice from this person at your own peril:

Pass her a glass of raw milk!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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