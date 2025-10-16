Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video

We'd thought that Rep. Eric Swalwell was the king of cringe government shutdown videos. "I should be working right now," he'd post alog with video of him hanging out at the pool or bench-pressing weights at the gym. But we've found that it gets worse. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is still hard at work for the American people and made a short "music video" to let people know.

I'm at work.



Republicans where are you? pic.twitter.com/s2RFJKQ1wX — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) October 15, 2025

We know, right? I'm at work, shooting TikTok videos.

How can she see without her ridiculous glasses?

This is Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro. She’s been in office since 1991. pic.twitter.com/kYLxXNNGT2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

The SENATE DEMS are at a winery in Cali enjoying their shutdown. Republicans voted YES so there’s nothing else to do — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 16, 2025

Imagine thinking this hideous photo-op stunt is “work” on a taxpayer salary



Disgraceful — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) October 16, 2025

We are in a pandemic of boomer cringe — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) October 16, 2025

What are you actually doing??? And what are you?👀🤦‍♀️ — Kimmie (@kimmagagal2) October 16, 2025

Demonstrating you do nothing at work is such a self own I wish you could share in the laughter you've brought to so many others. 🤣 — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) October 15, 2025

Dear lord, I keep thinking I’m watching a scene from the dark crystal. Get this thing off my feed, Elon. — Steve Gugan 🇺🇸 firinne | neart (@gugankarma) October 15, 2025

Where are the Republicans? They're in the Senate, voting for the tenth time to reopen the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

