Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking...
Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Kiss Dies at 74
Taylor Swift’s Liberal Attachment to Whiteness Is Scarier Than If She Were MAGA
Illinois Insanity: DHS Arrests Armed Illegal Alien Police Officer Hired for Law Signed...
Woman Who ‘Loved’ Charlie Kirk’s Death Arrested for Threatening to Kill Federal Agents
Even JOE BIDEN Has Called BS on the DNC's Attempt to Blame Republicans...
UK MP Celebrates Israeli Soccer Fans Banned From Attending Match 'For Their Own...
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on...
Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and...
Karoline Leavitt Triggers Democrats by Naming Who Makes Up the Party
VIP
Parents Strip Down to Protest Trans Athlete Policy: A Bold Stand Against School...
Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers
A Stroke of Sensibility: John Fetterman Places Blame for the Schumer Shutdown on...
Skip Bayless’s Baptism Beef with Travis Hunter Sparks Savage Social Media Smackdown

Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on October 16, 2025
Meme

We'd thought that Rep. Eric Swalwell was the king of cringe government shutdown videos. "I should be working right now," he'd post alog with video of him hanging out at the pool or bench-pressing weights at the gym. But we've found that it gets worse. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is still hard at work for the American people and made a short "music video" to let people know.

Advertisement

We know, right? I'm at work, shooting TikTok videos.

How can she see without her ridiculous glasses?

Recommended

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Where are the Republicans? They're in the Senate, voting for the tenth time to reopen the government.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Taylor Swift’s Liberal Attachment to Whiteness Is Scarier Than If She Were MAGA
Brett T.
Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking ‘Trumpers’
Warren Squire
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on Zohran Mamdani
Brett T.
Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Kiss Dies at 74
Eric V.
Even JOE BIDEN Has Called BS on the DNC's Attempt to Blame Republicans for the Shutdown
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD Grateful Calvin
Advertisement