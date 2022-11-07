As Twitchy readers know, Kathy Griffin effed around and found out by impersonating Elon Musk. Oh, she wasn’t the only one (Sarah Silverman and Valerie Bertinelli were both doing it as well but ran when Elon said people would get suspended for impersonating others on verified accounts), but she did it the longest.

So, she got suspended.

And there was much rejoicing.

Elon chimed in …

Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

So we’re thinking Elon isn’t feeling a whole lot of remorse about suspending Ms. Griffin. But he did say she can have her account back:

But if she really wants her account back, she can have it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

See?

For $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

AAAAANNNNND now we’re dead.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, it gets better.

Worse?

Kathy Griffin is so addicted to Twitter that she’s now using her deceased mother’s Twitter account to complain about being treated like anyone else who breaks TOS. How DARE she be expected to adhere to the rules like the unverified plebs!

And to prove she still hasn’t figured out that he doesn’t think she’s special, she raged at him and admitted it was her USING her dead mother’s account.

Nutty.

I mean… you stole that joke, you asshole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack.

Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.

This is KG btw — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) November 7, 2022

Yeah, Kathy, we all know you’re putting your dead mother’s account at risk just so you can argue and beg for attention on Twitter.

Seems … oddly disrespectful.

Who does he think he is, Amy Schumer? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 7, 2022

Why should we believe this person is KG? I don’t see a blue check. — Wesley Mouch Ultra MAGA (@WesleyMouch3) November 7, 2022

Ya’ know, karma is only a nasty b-word when you are first.

Aww…it's just sad now. — studio – walters (@studio_walters) November 7, 2022

Don’t you have a husband who pretends to love you that you could be spending your time with instead of embarrassing yourself on here? — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 7, 2022

Insulting the owner of the social media company that you are begging people to help you get back onto, after you got kicked off for violating the terms of service, is a bold strategy. pic.twitter.com/3GrxRrqubc — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 7, 2022

YOU HACKED YOUR DEAD MOMS ACCOUNT 😂😂😂 — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 7, 2022

Just when we thought she couldn’t sink any lower.

Yikes.

***

