Stacey Abrams is a dumpster fire of a train wreck. Sorry, that’s an insult to dumpster fires of train wrecks all across this country. The woman is just a mess.

We know you know from the last time she tried to run for governor, but this time is even worse. When asked why her poll numbers weren’t better, she blamed Black men and implied there were too stupid to know they should support her or something.

No, really, watch this:

Stacey Abrams explaining her poll numbers: "Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation. Not misinformation about what they want but about why they want what they deserve." pic.twitter.com/HhPxK0vVgj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2022

Black men are a target … of whom? Republicans? Kemp? Is she really saying they’re too stupid to know information from misinformation?

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if the milk is still good in the fridge?

Yeah, just made that face.

Re: the line about concern vs. respect, the Marist poll of the race shows Abrams at 82% of African American voters which would be a considerable decline from 2018 if it ends up mirroring final result: https://t.co/vunH9ihCFK pic.twitter.com/oHhfILd6os — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2022

Only 82%. That might sound like a lot but compared to other years?

Yeah … not great for her.

So you know, she’s blaming Black men.

I think there's a pretty simple reason Kemp might be doing better with black men than he did in 2018. A few days ago he was at the groundbreaking of a Hyundai electric vehicle plant outside Savannah, the largest economic development in GA history. It's jobs. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2022

It’s jobs.

Gosh, that’s shocking. Americans care more about feeding their families and putting gas in their tanks than they do MUH DEMOCRACY, equity, and abortion.

Crazy talk.

To be fair those groups are small in Georgia and probably hard to poll. That being said it’s possible for the same reason: economy is motivating most voters and governors aren’t being blamed for inflation. https://t.co/8LFvSl1ZU1 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2022

Dear Stacey,

It’s the economy, dummy.

Love,

Twitchy

Is she saying black men can’t think for themselves? Is it any wonder why black men won’t vote for her? https://t.co/vvcmOEAkgZ — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) November 6, 2022

Yup, that’s what it sounds like to us.

So you're saying black men are too dumb to think for themselves? — catie lord (@tudsgrl) November 6, 2022

Basically yes, that’s what she’s saying.

I can’t wait for this dummy to lose and be retired to a life of nothingness. There is no room for her racism here. — Seattle_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) November 6, 2022

Sure, run on that. — Will Collier (@willcollier) November 6, 2022

Seems like a total winning strategy. Totally.

***

Related:

Haters SCREECHING over Dave Chappelle hosting SNL screech MORE when RedSteeze retweets them and LOL

Bette Midler trashes ‘MAGA Women’ telling them to move to Iran and it goes SO SO SO very wrong

Thinkin’ John Fetterman coming out as PRO-LIFE days before midterms wasn’t his smartest move (watch)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%