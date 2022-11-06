Looks like Dave Chappelle will be hosting SNL on November 12. After what we saw them do with Biden, Democrats, and the midterms we’re not sure even one of the funniest men on the planet can help them BUT maybe, just maybe, this editor will tune in.

Mainly to watch the meltdowns and freak outs on the Left.

Hey, entertainment is entertainment, people.

It’s all a PLOT!

RedSteeze was good enough to retweet some of the more entertaining meltdown tweets … thanks for doing our job for us, Steeze. Well that, and his simply retweeting them made them SO MAD.

Take a look at this cray-cray:

‘We’ aren’t.

SNL is.

And because he’s funny AF, whiner.

You all realize Dave’s big crime is refusing to stop telling jokes, right? Like with a comedian there should be no ‘protected people,’ and sorry not sorry, that doesn’t make him transphobic.

In the least.

They’re probably excited to work with one of the greats? Just spitballin’.

The amount of self-titled BS in these retweets.

Get a life, seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

No wonder they got mad at Steeze for retweeting them. This is pathetic.

Nah.

And thank goodness they’re gone now.

ha!

Journalists.

More like activists.

A.

Slap.

In.

The.

Face.

THE HORROR.

Transphobic dude.

K.

Furthering hate speech.

Think we’ve let them control this narrative long enough … eh?

Oh well.

Shocked AND disappointed.

Twofer.

Especially when so many people in this group want to segregate anyone who disagrees with them.

Dude needs to get out more.

So terrifying.

Yeah, there weren’t happy with Steeze retweeting them.

HA HA HA HA

Imagine melting down simply because someone retweeted something you tweeted. Ya’ know, if you’re that worried about being retweeted by big mean scary conservatives maybe Twitter just isn’t for you.

***

***

