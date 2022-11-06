Looks like Dave Chappelle will be hosting SNL on November 12. After what we saw them do with Biden, Democrats, and the midterms we’re not sure even one of the funniest men on the planet can help them BUT maybe, just maybe, this editor will tune in.

Mainly to watch the meltdowns and freak outs on the Left.

Hey, entertainment is entertainment, people.

Elon Musk fires Twitter's content safety team. Very next day this happens. https://t.co/t0wU9dEzux — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2022

It’s all a PLOT!

RedSteeze was good enough to retweet some of the more entertaining meltdown tweets … thanks for doing our job for us, Steeze. Well that, and his simply retweeting them made them SO MAD.

Take a look at this cray-cray:

Why are we giving this man a platform?#ProtectTransKids 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/DrVqeiWmnx — Tom Soares (@tommyverse) November 6, 2022

‘We’ aren’t.

SNL is.

And because he’s funny AF, whiner.

Sorry, but Dave Chappelle’s a terrible choice for a host…like, you mean to tell me that you most likely know about his transphobia all too well (since it was quite hard to ignore given how it was all over the news, after all) and yet you still plan to let him host? Shame on you! https://t.co/noJrPdR0G9 — Em | #COVIDIsNotOver | VOTE ON 11/08, AMERICA | ψ (@EmilyAllsMusic) November 6, 2022

You all realize Dave’s big crime is refusing to stop telling jokes, right? Like with a comedian there should be no ‘protected people,’ and sorry not sorry, that doesn’t make him transphobic.

In the least.

hey @nbcsnl, isn’t one of your new cast members a non-binary person? i wonder how they feel about this. https://t.co/EA99MtizHc — madeleine (@dungeonturge) November 6, 2022

They’re probably excited to work with one of the greats? Just spitballin’.

Y’all know how many queer employees and fans you have or?? https://t.co/WifXSY73WF — Stephanie Aly (@latenightist) November 6, 2022

The amount of self-titled BS in these retweets.

Get a life, seriously.

what a deeply unsettling choice. with a trans cast member and everything. hmm. https://t.co/1e36biVM1n — pj🍄 (@nadjatruther) November 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

No wonder they got mad at Steeze for retweeting them. This is pathetic.

This is….a bad idea. https://t.co/ctqWKHBPPR — The Hunger James (3-5) (@starke_5) November 6, 2022

Nah.

Twitter used to have an entire department that would currently be rallying the twitter mob and pressuring corporations to pull their ads. https://t.co/ZLAoBZ3UQy — Rosie's Brazilian Revolution 🇧🇷 (@DarnelSugarfoo) November 6, 2022

And thank goodness they’re gone now.

ha!

More from *journalists at Daily Beast pic.twitter.com/JuhPhSe8H4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2022

Journalists.

More like activists.

Giving a huge platform to a transphobe is really gross and disappointing. I’ve always been a big SNL fan but this is a slap in the face. https://t.co/8EgLXAGCZH — Shannon O'Connor (@ShannonOConnor0) November 6, 2022

A.

Slap.

In.

The.

Face.

THE HORROR.

I'm a trans man and don't gaf about chappelle but as a workplace figure out where you stand. You cant make a huge point of hiring a non binary persona and then have them see a transphobic dude as the host like what — eyebfdhvb (@JayeBar24014027) November 6, 2022

Transphobic dude.

K.

snl flopping so hard it’s EMBARASSING alienating ur audience and furthering hate speech — Kirsten Dunst Stan (@jemma01332287) November 6, 2022

Furthering hate speech.

Think we’ve let them control this narrative long enough … eh?

Oh well.

Damn… Really shocked and disappointed by this. You guys are better than this, so be better. Do better. — Abby Jurgens (@abby_lately) November 6, 2022

Shocked AND disappointed.

Twofer.

The potential for unity among marginalized groups isn’t looking great right now. https://t.co/1YqI7ZDZG0 — GNCordova (@GNCordova) November 6, 2022

Especially when so many people in this group want to segregate anyone who disagrees with them.

Dude needs to get out more.

So terrifying.

Yeah, there weren’t happy with Steeze retweeting them.

I'll retweet whatever I want for any reason I want. Thanks. https://t.co/8ELkVjMZKp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Imagine melting down simply because someone retweeted something you tweeted. Ya’ know, if you’re that worried about being retweeted by big mean scary conservatives maybe Twitter just isn’t for you.

***

