Blue-checks simply cannot deal with the idea of Elon Musk treating everyone equally on Twitter. They have gotten so used to being a protected class and treated as our betters that when Musk said he will change how verification works they lost their minds.

Ultimately, Musk seems to want the best for his new site:

And that should be their mission.

However … there are lots and lots and lots and lots of sanctimonious butt-weasels who cannot FATHOM that the dirtied plebs would actually know something they don’t and could be a trusted news source.

In other words, how DARE he verify any news source or writer they don’t approve of!

So mad.

SOOOOO mad.

Musk responded:

Trending

The big lie is putting it nicely.

Our blue-checked betters, of course.

They are typically the biggest sources of lies during most any crisis, event, etc. Look at what they did with the Hunter Biden laptop story.

See what we mean?

Good times.

That kid is super rich, thanks to those legitimate news sources.

Oopsie.

Every. Single. Time.

***

Related:

Richard Grenell OWNS Bulwarker Tim Miller who security had to ‘calm down’ at Kari Lake event

NYT tries making everyone feel SORRY for Biden who just wanted to unite us and it goes so DAMN WRONG

Elon Musk’s condition for giving Kathy Griffin her account back TRIGGERS her on her dead mom’s account

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskKyle GranthammedianewsNews Sourcestwitter