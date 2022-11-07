Blue-checks simply cannot deal with the idea of Elon Musk treating everyone equally on Twitter. They have gotten so used to being a protected class and treated as our betters that when Musk said he will change how verification works they lost their minds.

Ultimately, Musk seems to want the best for his new site:

Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

And that should be their mission.

However … there are lots and lots and lots and lots of sanctimonious butt-weasels who cannot FATHOM that the dirtied plebs would actually know something they don’t and could be a trusted news source.

In other words, how DARE he verify any news source or writer they don’t approve of!

And to do this, I’ll let anyone to gives me money appear to be a legitimate source of news, rather than just ensuring all legitimate sources of news are confirmed to be who they say they are https://t.co/otFWaWJTxt — 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦 (@kylegrantham) November 7, 2022

So mad.

SOOOOO mad.

Musk responded:

You represent the problem: journalists who think they are the only source of legitimate information. That’s the big lie. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The big lie is putting it nicely.

"legitimate" Let me guess who gets to decide who that is. — MostlyHarmless☮️ (@harmless_human) November 7, 2022

Our blue-checked betters, of course.

Just because you have a blue check that was arbitrarily given out doesn’t make you a “legitimate source of news”. — Dex (@DexterFishUS) November 7, 2022

Journalists were the biggest sources of lies during the pandemic. They plugged the big pharma and government lies without any research or pushback. — Terry Byars (@trbyall) November 7, 2022

They are typically the biggest sources of lies during most any crisis, event, etc. Look at what they did with the Hunter Biden laptop story.

We should always listen to “legitimate sources of news” yeah, right. 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/lGLsgaV9kI — Pet Lover (@pet_demo) November 7, 2022

See what we mean?

Journalists: We need to be the only source of information… Also Journalists: pic.twitter.com/uLCNBGgpK8 — Rorschach (@TheTimexMen) November 7, 2022

Good times.

That kid is super rich, thanks to those legitimate news sources.

Seems like you're not a very good source of "news" and @elonmusk is right about you. pic.twitter.com/oWq8NTTcNM — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) November 7, 2022

Oopsie.

Every. Single. Time.

***

***

