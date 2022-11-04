It’s cute watching the Left try and figure out what Democrats could have possibly done to lose the Hispanic vote. Maybe calling them Latinx and pushing policies that are anti-family, anti-country, and anti-church wasn’t such a great idea if they wanted to win over Hispanic voters.

Seems pretty simple to us.

But The Atlantic in all its infinite wisdom decided to complicate things.

David Reaboi was good enough to take the article apart:

There’s a lot that’s absurd and maddening in this piece, but some of the details are pure gold. Definitely worth a read. https://t.co/0yJLhJ8kkj — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 4, 2022

Did we mention this is behind a paywall? So big thanks to Reaboi for giving us a glance.

Heh.

This is a dejected Democrat activist couple in Phoenix; they’ve been among AZ’s politics’ most involved Hispanic community leaders. LOL. pic.twitter.com/FWXXQPMmjY — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 4, 2022

THE HORROR.

Not a Tucker Carlson devotee!!! Say it ain’t so! And the nerve of them caring about what Democrats, the Left, and teacher’s unions were doing to our kids during the pandemic. Sheesh.

Because you know, securing our border is super extreme and stuff.

Good stuff. I’d love to hear the interviews of Hispanic Dems talking about “Latinx.” pic.twitter.com/V01O86oImO — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 4, 2022

López is right.

Is it just us or does the author of this piece come off as sounding pretty damn condescending?

Here’s Anton’s Celebration Parallax again, of course. The phrase, “Demographics are destiny” is either triumphalist or hateful, depending on your politics. The swipe at Tucker for “Great Replacement”—even tho it absolutely describes what’s happening, and what they want to happen. pic.twitter.com/GkFZTFUsSr — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 4, 2022

Far-right fear merchant.

Meanwhile, we have idiots on the Left claiming OUR DEMOCRACY WILL END if Republicans are elected on Tuesday.

Insane.

*and Great Replacement isn’t demonizing the immigrants, you shitlib lunatics; it’s demonizing you. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 4, 2022

What he said.

It’s funny how they point out the “extremist” candidates in Arizona that the Democrats helped get them to the general election. It’s going to be awesome when they win. 😂 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) November 4, 2022

Reason #1: They keep calling them "Latinx." — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) November 4, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

***

