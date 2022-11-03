Another day, another Lefty-tantrum-inspired hashtag on Twitter being taken over (hijacked really) by Conservatives. You’d think they’d have learned but we find ourselves once again writing more and more of these stories now that they’re figuring out the losses are stacking up.

Twitter.

The midterms.

It’s going to get bumpy for the mouth-breathers who think abortion is more important than being able to feed your family and put gas in your tank.

What’s really funny is they think these mean hashtags (that we inevitably take over) will SHOW Elon! And ya’ know, it never works out that way for them. It started off like this:

Yeah, he’s super bitter being a billionaire and everything.

OH to be that bitter.

Then it turned into THIS:

Could work. Might be a little clunky for t-shirts and bumper stickers though.

D Minus

Because all the D-List Celebs are leaving #NewNameForElonMusksTwitter — Lizzy 🍂🍃 (@LizzyLouWhom) November 3, 2022

Oooh, did Alyssa Milano and Ron Perlman actually leave?

Accurate.

That would ACTUALLY be really freakin’ cool.

Ron Perlman Memorial Square #NewNameForElonMusksTwitter — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 3, 2022

Awwww, see? We’re a giving sort on the Right.

MySpaceX #NewNameForElonMusksTwitter — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 now with EXTRA Cynicism! (@2CynicAl65) November 3, 2022

NotYourSafeSpace #NewNameForElonMusksTwitter — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 now with EXTRA Cynicism! (@2CynicAl65) November 3, 2022

THAT one. Elon should pick that one.

HeadSpace #NewNameForElonMusksTwitter — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 Enemy of the State (@RowdyRick73) November 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The $8 Store#NewNameForElonMusksTwitter — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 3, 2022

I said $8 MFers!!! pic.twitter.com/PkfhFncEmG — $8 per month G (@justthatG_uy) November 3, 2022

FreeBird

Blue X

Engage

All good choices. — GenXFatBastard (@GenXFatBastard) November 3, 2022

FreeBird would be great.

But the others are fun(ny) as well.

Poor Lefties lost another trend. Better luck next time.

***

