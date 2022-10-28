The number of blue-check Lefties acting like THEIR WALLS ARE CAVING IN and pretending that Elon Musk will somehow target them (as they’ve targeted conservative voices for years) because they’re SO IMPORTANT to their movement is off the charts silly. So many tweets pretending they’re martyrs for staying, claiming they’ll fight …

Claiming they’ll RESIST.

Like Hilary Clinton toadie, Marc Elias.

I am here until he kicks me off. #resist — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 28, 2022

Elon doesn’t want ANYONE kicked off Twitter, that’s the POINT, ya’ doorknob.

He’s just going to stop conservatives from being wrongfully suppressed and silenced.

What part of this is confusing to people on the Left?

Yes, #resist by using the service he owns and bringing him advertising revenue, brilliant strategy. — Damin Toell doesn’t change his name for🎃Halloween (@damintoell) October 28, 2022

I’m pretty sure I disagree with you on nearly everything. I would be legit angry if you were deplatformed…because I’m a free speech absolutist. This is the goal. A platform for everyone, no matter how wrong, to share their ideas. Imagine that. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 28, 2022

Hold the line, Marc! The people of Ukraine admire your bravery and determination. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 28, 2022

Hold the line … HA HA HA HA HA

YEA, join the resistance by patronizing the business that we’re resisting✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽😤😤 — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) October 28, 2022

No worries Marc, that was the Progressive owners that shut peoples voices down. — CanDoResearch🔍 (@Informalib) October 28, 2022

He’s not a Democrat, so you’re safe. — Ultra Queen 🌻 (@redandright) October 28, 2022

Truth.

The people who like to shut others down have left the building.

Despite the fact you took part in 2016 election disinformation (by hiring Fusion GPS to put together the Steele dossier), I doubt he will boot you. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 28, 2022

You are a ridiculous person. — NotYourJewishMomSpooky🖤 (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 28, 2022

That pretty much sums up everyone on the Left losing their minds over Elon owning Twitter.

Sheesh, just calm down, people.

Eat a freakin’ Snickers bar.

***

***

