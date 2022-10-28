The number of blue-check Lefties acting like THEIR WALLS ARE CAVING IN and pretending that Elon Musk will somehow target them (as they’ve targeted conservative voices for years) because they’re SO IMPORTANT to their movement is off the charts silly. So many tweets pretending they’re martyrs for staying, claiming they’ll fight …

Claiming they’ll RESIST.

Like Hilary Clinton toadie, Marc Elias.

Elon doesn’t want ANYONE kicked off Twitter, that’s the POINT, ya’ doorknob.

He’s just going to stop conservatives from being wrongfully suppressed and silenced.

What part of this is confusing to people on the Left?

Hold the line … HA HA HA HA HA

Truth.

The people who like to shut others down have left the building.

That pretty much sums up everyone on the Left losing their minds over Elon owning Twitter.

Sheesh, just calm down, people.

Eat a freakin’ Snickers bar.

