President Pudding Pop said the American people are seeing the benefits of this economy and that our families have more net worth now than we did before the pandemic.

No, really.

He said it.

Hey, we had the same reaction … watch.

The Biden family’s net worth maybe … the rest of us are hurting BIGLY.

And plenty of people were more than happy to let ol’ Sleepy Joe know:

The choo-choo left the station long ago.

We’re far past that.

HA HA HA HA HA … RIGHT?!

Sadly, yes.

Ahem.

It’s science, Joe.

***

***

