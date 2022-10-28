President Pudding Pop said the American people are seeing the benefits of this economy and that our families have more net worth now than we did before the pandemic.

No, really.

He said it.

Hey, we had the same reaction … watch.

BIDEN: “The American people are seeing the benefits of this economy that works for them. Families have more net worth today than they did before the pandemic."pic.twitter.com/GL2mQ4fozg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2022

The Biden family’s net worth maybe … the rest of us are hurting BIGLY.

And plenty of people were more than happy to let ol’ Sleepy Joe know:

He’s out of his mind. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 27, 2022

The choo-choo left the station long ago.

At what point does this get embarrassing 😉 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) October 27, 2022

We’re far past that.

He's a senile old fool! This is the person in charge of keeping the United States out of a NUCLEAR WAR with Russia. If that doesn't scare the $HIT out of you. You're not paying attention! — 🇺🇸 ConstableCurt 🇺🇸💯 (@ConstableCurt) October 28, 2022

WHAT?! — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) October 28, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA … RIGHT?!

My God

The whole world is laughing and our enemies are taking note — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) October 27, 2022

The stock market has lost $10 trillion how on earth can anyone believe this? — susan (@susan09442735) October 27, 2022

What kind of demented lie is this? Inflation has taken a $7,000 bite out of the average family’s annual budget! pic.twitter.com/1tnmArq18i — MAGA Mama (@JGalt09) October 27, 2022

I can testify, first hand, that he's full of crap. Checked your 401K lately? — Dietrich Eiden (@dietrich_eiden) October 28, 2022

Sadly, yes.

@PayPal Looks like someone owes you $2500 — Freddy (@ReadyPhreddy) October 27, 2022

Ahem.

The higher the inflation the less your money is worth. If you're not getting a yearly raise pegged at the rate of inflation, you're making less money than the year before. — Zoran Majdandžić  (@ZoranMajdandzic) October 27, 2022

It’s science, Joe.

***

***

