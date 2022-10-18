Gosh, Dan wants the media to focus on something OTHER than the economy. Crazy. Almost as if he wants to push fake ideas and false stories to perhaps sway an election. Sound familiar to anyone else?

I know there is a lot going on, but it does seem like the threat to American democracy from many running for office should be a major theme of campaign coverage. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 18, 2022

Seeing this, all we can figure is Dan can see the writing is on the wall and if Democrats have to run on who they are and what they’ve really done, they’re toast.

They’re probably toast anyway but we digress.

Do you even listen to yourself? — Lake Bum (@dustopian) October 18, 2022

Where is this threat? Specifically — M Williams 🏴 🇺🇸 🏆x4 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Mwontplaythat) October 18, 2022

People can’t feed their families Dan. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) October 18, 2022

Hey “Font”,

Families behind on utility/heating bills 🥶. 401(K)s 💀. Thousands ☠️ poisoned Fentanyl because we have no border. But, keep hyping Jan 6 riot. — Rule 62 (@kayco76) October 18, 2022

Did you try edibles for the first time today? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 18, 2022

Didn’t you lose your job for trying to fix an election with forged documents? — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) October 18, 2022

But Biden's "divisive politics" are fine. 🤡 — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) October 18, 2022

So, are you going to talk about the son of the president accepting 3.5 million dollars from a Russian oligarch then? — Ashley Dionne (@TaxationIsLame) October 18, 2022

We’re not holding our breath on this one or much of anything Hunter Biden related.

One would think at your age you’d know the difference between a Democracy and a Constitutional Republic. — Jancy 🇺🇸🎃🍁 (@iJancy) October 18, 2022

Walter Cronkite > Dan Rather X Infiniti — Redacted (@LINK1K) October 18, 2022

