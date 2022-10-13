As Twitchy readers know, Steve Schmidt really did a number on his once beloved The Lincoln Project, outing the current group as power-hungry, money-grubbing, grifters looking for fame. The irony, of course, is that Steve was pretty much the same when he was there BUT still …

Nobody believes any of them actually formed The Lincoln Project to save the country from mean ol’ Trump. They saw an opportunity to make a name for themselves by pretending to put country over party, they saw a willing audience of lemmings with open wallets, and they saw the fame they never could quite attain running failed campaigns in the past.

Schmidt was as guilty as the rest of them in our humble opinion.

That being said, he did open a serious can of worms, especially around Rick Wilson and his GoFundMe.

Glenn Greenwald went OFF on Wilson:

Rick Wilson defrauded gullible progressives out of $65,000 for a blockbuster anti-Trump film he kept promising to extract more money and, of course, it never came.@gofundme chose to do nothing about this blatant fraud even though it's been reported and denounced many times. https://t.co/qBOXkmzuCZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 12, 2022

Rick really is the worst of the worst.

And wow, we had no idea it was THAT much. $65k? For a movie he never made.

Wonder where that money went.

Glenn continued:

The issue isn't Rick Wilson or Lincoln Project. People who don't know by now they're the worst scumbags and lowest con artists deserve to have their money taken. The issue is @GoFundMe & @MSNBC chose to do nothing because the thief has liberal politics.https://t.co/NgFFSsCreD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 12, 2022

And he’s right about this as well. Ok, so the yahoos giving these people their money probably don’t enjoy a ton of sympathy because C’MON ALREADY, but GoFundMe and MSNBC? Where are they? Why didn’t GoFundMe investigate? Why didn’t MSNBC?

The only reason @SteveSchmidtSES is now doing a gigantic thread on what frauds, liars and thieves run @ProjectLincoln is the Showtime documentary left no doubt about it. It's all been long been known. Liberals chose to ignore it because it's who they are.https://t.co/dVlAd7JwhO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 12, 2022

How is this not a bigger story?

The reason @ProjectLincoln was able to extract millions from gullible liberals — to say nothing of the petty fraud and theft of Rick Wilson for this film — is @GoFundMe, @JoyAnnReid, @JoeNBC kept endorsing and glorifying them, so liberals assumed they should keep giving cash. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 12, 2022

People they trusted kept building them up.

We certainly hope someone made it worth their while along the way.

Just sayin’.

Theft…..plain and simple — Swanson and Ritner (@Fake_Burn_Acct) October 12, 2022

They’re frauds just like BLM! — Lord of the Fleas (@tlschrades) October 12, 2022

We are beginning to see a pattern here.

If Steve is distancing himself from Rick Wilson some kind of indictment is probably about to hit or maybe not??? Well I guess grifters gonna grift. C'est la vie… — Vincent Donlon (@DonlonVincent) October 12, 2022

Ha, ha. The Lincoln Project was such a circle jerk. This is fun to watch. — Elmer FuddyDuddy (@FuddyduddyElmer) October 13, 2022

