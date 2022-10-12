Earlier this week, Steve Schmidt tweeted — then deleted — about an impressive “ass licking” he’d witnessed.

Well, move over, ass licking, because it’s time for an ass kicking. 

Schmidt apparently recently watched Showtime’s documentary about The Lincoln Project and was absolutely appalled — appalled! — by what he saw. And now, today, he’s decided that it’s finally time to drag The Lincoln Project for all they’re worth (which, granted, isn’t much on their own merits, but it’s worth quite a lot if you factor in all the money they’ve raked in from gullible donors).

Intrigued? You should be. Brace yourselves, guys. This is really something:

Trending

Just hook it to our veins.

And Steve’s only just getting started:

The wheels on the bus go bump, bump, bump!

Now here’s where it gets reeeeeally good. Because it’s Rick Wilson’s turn in the crosshairs:

Hooooooly moly.

Don’t think for a second that we’re dumb enough to let Steve Schmidt off the hook for his own role in all of this. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t love watching Schmidt drag his former friends in a desperate attempt to save his own hide.

Get it, Steve!

We wouldn’t be on board with The Lincoln Project, either, Steve, if we were you. Unfortunately for you, you were on board with The Lincoln Project and you knew from the get-go exactly what they were about. And we know exactly what Steve Schmidt is about.

That said, we can’t love this enough.

Poor chef is gonna need a whole tub of Chapstick after all those kisses.

That’s exactly what he’s going to do. The big bonehead.

Ha! See what Dan did there?

***

Related:

The Lincoln Project’s new ad: Rick Wilson and the grift that keeps on grifting

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jennifer HornMike MadridReed GalenRick WilsonRon SteslowSteve SchmidtStuart StevensThe Lincoln Project