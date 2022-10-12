Earlier this week, Steve Schmidt tweeted — then deleted — about an impressive “ass licking” he’d witnessed.

Well, move over, ass licking, because it’s time for an ass kicking.

Schmidt apparently recently watched Showtime’s documentary about The Lincoln Project and was absolutely appalled — appalled! — by what he saw. And now, today, he’s decided that it’s finally time to drag The Lincoln Project for all they’re worth (which, granted, isn’t much on their own merits, but it’s worth quite a lot if you factor in all the money they’ve raked in from gullible donors).

Dear Politics Media, A founder of Lincoln Project just literally accused another founder of Lincoln Project of defrauding donors of about $70,000. Sounds like a big story. I dunno. Maybe check it out? — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) October 12, 2022

A state Attorney General should consider filing lawsuits against the Lincoln Project principals based on the statements made in this thread. @UtahAG this may have happened in your jurisdiction. Reed Galen lives in Park City. What do you think? https://t.co/w5Pg6Nnaiv — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 12, 2022

Intrigued? You should be. Brace yourselves, guys. This is really something:

.@ProjectLincoln should either be professionalized and reformed or shut down. I founded it. i left it a year ago. The @Showtime documentary documents some of the most despicable and unethical behavior I have ever seen. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

I would like to see the following things happen. 1. @reedgalen must step down from the @ProjectLincoln board because his lie and coverup destroyed the organization as much as @madrid_mike @ronsteslow and @madrid_mike @JenniferHorn did with their fame seeking and narcissism. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

2/ The Galen lie cost millions of dollar of @ProjectLincoln money and bankrupted the organization. There is only one other place in America where such conduct is acceptable. Maro Lago, home of MAGA. @stuartpstevens and @JoeTrippi should constitute a new, professional and diverse — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

3/ @ProjectLincoln Board of Directors that follows best practices and operates at the highest ethical standards. I have complete confidence in the integrity, competence and judgement of @JoeTrippi and @stuartpstevens. LP donors can also. I wouldn’t give a penny while Galen is in — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

4/ charge. I want to see complete and total financial transparency around the organization. This means the following: 1. An independent CFO

2. A financial oversight Board made up of @ProjectLincoln donors

3. Quarterly public financial reports.

4. Salary caps for all — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

Just hook it to our veins.

And Steve’s only just getting started:

5/ I want this organization, that I founded, to operate at the highest ethical standards. The reason I left @ProjectLincoln was because I gave them an ultimatum. @reedgalen or me. Galen had appointed himself chair of the Board and controlled all the bank accounts that I told him — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

6/ to open. I wanted to beat Trump. @reedgalen wanted to be famous and important. There is a shocking and delusional scene at the end of the @ProjectLincoln documentary where Galen says he is the leader of a movement of millions. That makes him as deluded as Trump and MTG — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

The wheels on the bus go bump, bump, bump!

Now here’s where it gets reeeeeally good. Because it’s Rick Wilson’s turn in the crosshairs:

7/ @TheRickWilson is a brilliant ad maker who clearly should never have any leadership or management responsibilities whatsoever in an organization. His talents should be properly directed. There is another issue that I found troubling and was a big factor in my departure from — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

8/ the @ProjectLincoln. Before the organization started @TheRickWilson set up a GO Fund me to make a movie 🎥 about Trump. He raised tens of thousands of dollars 💵 and never made the movie. I asked him about it 500 times. No movie. I was not comfortable with this. It is a big — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

9/ deal. Ethics matter. Integrity matters. I urge @TheRickWilson to find a way to return that money and make this right. No one is perfect and Rick has a lot going on. I have never met anyone who works harder. He has to fix this. I hope the donors to @ProjectLincoln will demand — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

10/ reform. They should. I tried and when it didn’t happen. I left. @ProjectLincoln played an enormous role in helping defeat MAGA in 2020. It has become a self interested shell of that organization under the selfish and dishonest management of @reedgalen. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

Hooooooly moly.

"AFTER I made 8 figures, I found this fact very troubling" Idiots. https://t.co/6tgHMjl1nm — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 12, 2022

Don’t think for a second that we’re dumb enough to let Steve Schmidt off the hook for his own role in all of this. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t love watching Schmidt drag his former friends in a desperate attempt to save his own hide.

Ha ha ha yesssss https://t.co/jE9GVczhsU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2022

Get his ass, pineapple king. https://t.co/jE9GVczhsU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2022

Get it, Steve!

11/ I would like to see the @ProjectLincoln taken down to the studs after the midterms and made ready for the great fight ahead. I won’t be on board but for those that are they deserve competence, honesty, integrity, transparency and leadership. That means @reedgalen must leave — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

We wouldn’t be on board with The Lincoln Project, either, Steve, if we were you. Unfortunately for you, you were on board with The Lincoln Project and you knew from the get-go exactly what they were about. And we know exactly what Steve Schmidt is about.

That said, we can’t love this enough.

EL OH EL https://t.co/cbVmHH90JK — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) October 12, 2022

Poor chef is gonna need a whole tub of Chapstick after all those kisses.

I find the timing of this thread from Steve trying to distance himself from the Lincoln Project to be very interesting… https://t.co/c9iiFtDOyA — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2022

…this behavior happened when you were at the Lincoln project…are you seriously going to throw the rest of your comrades under the bus now without any introspection on your role in elevating a sexual predator?… https://t.co/bE5TphFpEf — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2022

That’s exactly what he’s going to do. The big bonehead.

A thread on how the Lincoln Project hired all the best people. https://t.co/cUoYjgeMNp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 12, 2022

Ha! See what Dan did there?

You really hate… I mean love to see it. #Grifters https://t.co/zBJF1VchiR — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 12, 2022

***

***

