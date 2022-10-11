Some tweets need no introduction. This from The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, is one of those tweets:

But, while that tweet may not require an introduction, it definitely requires an explanation.

He can’t have been watching that debate. Or any debate. What the hell, Steve?

Trending

The lack of a period after the “Oh my” makes it look kinda like he was so swept up in the moment, he couldn’t even finish his thought. Not that we actually want to know the rest of his thought … ugh. What is it with the dudes at The Lincoln Project?

Ew. But also pretty accurate, probably.

***

Related:

‘I just want a phone call’: Another intern for The Lincoln Project goes public on Twitter, gets blocked by Steve Schmidt

Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens calls out Ron DeSantis for being ‘a grown man in power embarrassing teenagers in public’ and may have made a huge mistake

The Lincoln Project comes after Ron DeSantis for backing law that prohibits teachers from talking to young kids about sexuality

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debatejohn weaverlickingSteve SchmidtThe Lincoln Project