Some tweets need no introduction. This from The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, is one of those tweets:

He’s Steve Schmidt’s weird tweet in case you need it.

Available in both light and dark mode. pic.twitter.com/OM0FZ3TEjJ — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) October 11, 2022

But, while that tweet may not require an introduction, it definitely requires an explanation.

To summarize, this was Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project’s take after the Vance/Ryan Debate. I have no idea what he was watching? 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5yOJFuDeB9 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 11, 2022

He can’t have been watching that debate. Or any debate. What the hell, Steve?

It’s the Oh My for me — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 11, 2022

The lack of a period after the “Oh my” makes it look kinda like he was so swept up in the moment, he couldn’t even finish his thought. Not that we actually want to know the rest of his thought … ugh. What is it with the dudes at The Lincoln Project?

Steve Schmidt of The Licking Project (Formerly of The Lincoln Project) deleted this tweet: pic.twitter.com/Gd9n6Y7O8C — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2022

When Steve Schmidt walks in on John Weaver training the Lincoln Project interns. pic.twitter.com/vFqXwyMtYV — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 11, 2022

Ew. But also pretty accurate, probably.

***

***

