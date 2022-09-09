Rick Wilson, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, trended on Twitter after a dust-up with Donald Trump over the latest Lincoln Project ad.

For those who don’t know, if you take the worst things said about Donald Trump’s online behavior, self-promotion, mean tweets, sexist or sexualized remarks, and treatment of people who cross him, and compiled all of those things into an actual person, you’d find you had created Rick Wilson.

In this latest round of the battle between the terminally TDS-afflicted Lincoln Project and their arch-nemesis, Donald Trump, the Never Trump group released an ad taunting Trump voters as having been ‘scammed’ by donating money to Trump. Trump responded with threats of lawsuits, and portions of conservative Twitter dusted off old news of Wilson saying GOP bigwig donors we’re going to have to ‘put a bullet in Donald Trump.’

All of this was, honestly, quite predictable, boring, and fundamentally missed the funniest part of this exchange: The Lincoln Project accusing someone else of grifting.

This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ee8edHICu3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2022

Make no mistake, Rick Wilson and The Lincoln Project are thrilled. They got a reaction out of Trump, which they crave more than most people crave human connection. Yes, when Wilson’s head hits his GoodPillow™ at night, we’re guessing he sighs deeply, contentedly thinking ‘I called Donald Trump a b**ch on Twitter today.’ Hey, everyone has that thing that does it for them.

Donald Trump is "Truthing" that he's going to sue @ProjectLincoln. I have words for him. pic.twitter.com/0Cnyu5xQ3W — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2022

The ad, and Wilson’s subsequent scorned lover message to Trump, resulted in the expected back and forth between Trump supporters taking shots at Rick Wilson, and Wilson firing back with comments about sexual exploits he claims to have had with their wives and mothers, with sufficient detail to make even Donald Trump blush. We’ll spare you the specifics.

The media was quick to pick up on the tussle.

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said the threat was just like the former president: "impotent, flabby, and pathetic.” https://t.co/LgUP21szcB — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 8, 2022

Why do Wilson and the gang derive such unnatural pleasure from the daily pursuit of a former president? The politics can only explain so much. At some point, you have to address the elephant-shaped mountain of liberal cash donations in the room.

That brings us back to the Lincoln Project ad that started this brouhaha. It’s hard not to laugh at the glaring contradiction of an organization founded to grift donation money from Trump-hating liberals producing an ad mocking Trump supporter donations. Pot, meet Kettle.

Amidst the turmoil when the story broke that John Weaver had sexually harassed young men, additional details emerged about the Lincoln Project, their leadership, infighting within the group, and their finances. Reportedly, the PAC had raised nearly $90 million, a cool $50 million of which had ‘gone to firms controlled by the group’s leaders’.

To quote the new ad, it looks an awful lot like Wilson and the gang created the Lincoln Project ‘to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets.’ Ouch.

.⁦@TheRickWilson⁩ has posted the political tweet against which all future political tweets shall be measured and will fail to outshine. We could charge a fee to watch the reaction of #DonaldTrump to this and erase the national debt in days. https://t.co/pxywO236DK — John Fritchey (@johnfritchey) September 8, 2022

Despite this, it appears a lot of people who probably funded John Weaver’s white panel van with their Lincoln Project donations really enjoyed Rick Wilson’s latest attention grab. We won’t judge. We each have to find our happiness, even if it’s sort of creepy and weird.

This was so what I needed with my coffee. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 8, 2022

Combine the grift with allegations of a toxic workplace and the same types of sexist language and combative behavior Rick Wilson demonstrates every time he opens his maw on Twitter, and we can’t help but ask liberals and Never Trumpers who love Wilson and the Lincoln Project:

‘Do you know who the sucker is? It’s you.’