Why would Lena Dunham think the gays would want her dead body in their parade? Weird.

What a grandiose gesture on Lena’s part … for a group of people who likely don’t want her corpse or casket being driven through their parade. ‘Hey LGBTQ community, I am so down with you and care so much about you HERE YA’ GO. Party party party!’

Hollywood is definitely Hollyweird.

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

And yeah, a lot of people had the same reaction we did. Why TF would she think they want this in the first place?

I'm sure they'd love to make it all about you. TBF, I can't speak for the NYC gay community. Would like to know their thoughts. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 3, 2022

If the comments on her tweet mean anything, they are not thrilled about this idea, like one bit.

“She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate” — Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 2, 2022

How to tick people off trying to make their identity all about you.

Way to go, Lena.

She’s done it again folks the worst tweet I’ve ever seen — j rod (@jswed435) October 2, 2022

It’s been a while since we wrote about her.

Lucky us.

Do u have a publicist — ✨👻 (@alanismakesart) October 2, 2022

If she does, she should fire them.

If she does not, she should get one.

…nah. — 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢 🏳️‍🌈 (@disco_socialist) October 2, 2022

girl, no. we don't claim you like that. — suspended on insta follow @ jygglypuffdaddy (@jygglypuffdadTV) October 2, 2022

Counterpoint: we drive a photo of you through the jersey shore with a sign that says “we’re not sure who she is either” — jamie lee kermit (@jamiefrickengib) October 2, 2022

Pride is for us, not gratifying the egos of straight people who see us as accessories — Jorts Appreciator (@W0rk_N_Class) October 2, 2022

And there it is.

***

