Why would Lena Dunham think the gays would want her dead body in their parade? Weird.

What a grandiose gesture on Lena’s part … for a group of people who likely don’t want her corpse or casket being driven through their parade. ‘Hey LGBTQ community, I am so down with you and care so much about you HERE YA’ GO. Party party party!’

Hollywood is definitely Hollyweird.

And yeah, a lot of people had the same reaction we did. Why TF would she think they want this in the first place?

If the comments on her tweet mean anything, they are not thrilled about this idea, like one bit.

Trending

How to tick people off trying to make their identity all about you.

Way to go, Lena.

It’s been a while since we wrote about her.

Lucky us.

If she does, she should fire them.

If she does not, she should get one.

And there it is.

***

Related:

‘Were YOU guys in Lee County’? DeSantis wrecks passive-aggressive CNN reporter asking about #HurricaneIan evacuations (watch)

‘Cowardly RACIST!’ Sergei Millian’s thread claiming there is far more to disgraced, fired Peter Strzok’s story a DAMNING must-read

Billy Eichner blaming weirdos, homophobes, and ‘straight people in certain parts of the country’ for his gay rom-com Bros tanking goes SO wrong

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CorpsegayLena DunhamPride Parade