Man, Rob Reiner is a mess.

And this is not a recent thing … oh, sure, he’s gotten worse over the years but it would appear his paranoia about stolen elections goes back all the way to 2016. Which is really funny when you see him bellyaching about Ginni Thomas and claiming she thinks the 2020 election was stolen.

See what we mean? Apparently, that’s a really big deal for some reason, even though she already testified in front of the J6 Committee and explained how her husband does not control her and vice versa.

SO we thought we’d be helpers and givers and go back through Rob’s tweets to pull ones where he accused Trump of cheating, Russia of interfering, claimed the election was stolen, and/or called Trump illegitimate. The problem here, folks, is there are SOOOOOO MANY that we decided just to pull the most obnoxious ones.

The most embarrassing ones.

Look at him accusing the FBI of foul play.

Huh.

Honestly, we’re shocked these are still up.

Treason?

But we thought it was treason to question an election?

Keep going.

Illegitimate POTUS.

Isn’t that implying the election was illegitimate?

And isn’t that insurrection or something?

There he goes again.

And again.

Annnnd again.

Look at this one:

… won’t have their democracy stolen from them.

Gosh, that sounds familiar.

A stolen election.

We have it on good authority this is a big no-no, Rob.

