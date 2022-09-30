Man, Rob Reiner is a mess.

And this is not a recent thing … oh, sure, he’s gotten worse over the years but it would appear his paranoia about stolen elections goes back all the way to 2016. Which is really funny when you see him bellyaching about Ginni Thomas and claiming she thinks the 2020 election was stolen.

We’re living in a country where the wife of a Supreme Court Justice believes that the 2020 election was stolen. God help the United States of America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 30, 2022

See what we mean? Apparently, that’s a really big deal for some reason, even though she already testified in front of the J6 Committee and explained how her husband does not control her and vice versa.

SO we thought we’d be helpers and givers and go back through Rob’s tweets to pull ones where he accused Trump of cheating, Russia of interfering, claimed the election was stolen, and/or called Trump illegitimate. The problem here, folks, is there are SOOOOOO MANY that we decided just to pull the most obnoxious ones.

The most embarrassing ones.

Russia hacks our election to help DT. FBI violates Hatch Act and colludes with Trump. He is an illegitimate POTUS. #Jan20ImpeachmentDay — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 22, 2016

Look at him accusing the FBI of foul play.

Huh.

Honestly, we’re shocked these are still up.

John Lewis didn't call DT illegitimate in the abstract. He said it because of Russia's intervention and growing evidence of treason. #MSMdig — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 16, 2017

Treason?

But we thought it was treason to question an election?

Keep going.

The illegitimate POTUS will now try to ram a SCOTUS nominee through before Nov. So much for that McConnell rule. Calling on two principled Republicans to stand up against tyranny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 27, 2018

Illegitimate POTUS.

Isn’t that implying the election was illegitimate?

And isn’t that insurrection or something?

The conspiracy heats up. Just when the desperate liar tries to bullshit US with his non existent border crisis, we learn that his campaign chairman was sharing valuable polling data with Russian intelligence. An illegitimate POTUS pushes an illegitimate crisis. #TrumpResign — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 8, 2019

There he goes again.

Donald Trump is an illegitimate President. He welcomed the help of a foreign enemy power and aided & abetted in stealing an election. He covered up his 100 contacts with that enemy & obstructs the investigation into that enemy’s attack on US. #ImpeachmentNOW — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 1, 2019

And again.

We have an illegitimate President. He is lawless & incompetent. He threatens our security. This Memorial Day let us honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by fighting to protect our Democracy from this foreign backed domestic enemy. #ImpeachTrump — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 25, 2019

Annnnd again.

Look at this one:

The Russians can collude with DT. The FBI can collude with DT. The American people won't have their democracy stolen from them. HRC WILL WIN — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 5, 2016

… won’t have their democracy stolen from them.

Gosh, that sounds familiar.

The original sin of America is slavery. The original sin of Trump’s Presidency is a stolen election. For the sake of equal justice, human dignity, and the preservation of Democracy we can not let him steal another. To overcome we must overwhelm. VOTE! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 23, 2020

A stolen election.

They stole the election, but they will not steal our democracy. #trumprussia — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 4, 2017

We have it on good authority this is a big no-no, Rob.

***

