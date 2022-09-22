Nancy Pelosi is almost as bad as Biden when she starts rambling about whatever is on her Botox-filled brain. Earlier we wrote about her thanking Biden for securing our borders and bringing people together (no really, she said that) but apparently she went on to talk about the voices she hears every day talking about ending a woman’s right to vote.

We’re convinced she’s making crap up at this point just to make crap up.

Again, watch the hands … and she literally stops mid-sentence as if her brain also stopped.

Pelosi: “A movement to repeal the 19th Amendment for women to have the right to vote … I think I hear something like that every day around here.” pic.twitter.com/rv4UjDFj5R — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 22, 2022

Sure you do, Nancy.

Like how she’s trying to compare voting to abortion …

They really are shameless.

Seriously.

Insanity has set in with Democrats. It’s either that or Dementia. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) September 22, 2022

Learn to embrace the power of and.

She hears lots of things… — fedo (@fedo13065341) September 22, 2022

I am not sure she is doing the Vodka anymore it might be Everclear now… — Tsunamiboblives (@tsunamiboblives) September 22, 2022

Moonshine.

I also heard there is a move afoot to abolish gravity… both equally likely. — William Kolb (@KolbBill) September 22, 2022

Telling the truth is so passé these days — Jen 🇺🇸 (@ferfy0) September 22, 2022

And lying through your dentures is SO IN.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

