Nancy Pelosi is almost as bad as Biden when she starts rambling about whatever is on her Botox-filled brain. Earlier we wrote about her thanking Biden for securing our borders and bringing people together (no really, she said that) but apparently she went on to talk about the voices she hears every day talking about ending a woman’s right to vote.

We’re convinced she’s making crap up at this point just to make crap up.

Again, watch the hands … and she literally stops mid-sentence as if her brain also stopped.

Sure you do, Nancy.

Like how she’s trying to compare voting to abortion …

They really are shameless.

Trending

Seriously.

Learn to embrace the power of and.

Moonshine.

And lying through your dentures is SO IN.

***

