Chris Cillizza Says Trump Wants to Make James Comey's Life Miserable for As Long As Possible

As we told you yesterday, former FBI Director and seashell formation enthusiast James Comey has been indicted for a second time and is accused of threatening the president:

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BREAKING: James Comey has been indicted by a grand jury for his "8647" post from last year, just DAYS after yet ANOTHER assassination attempt on President Trump



MUCH deserved



This clown was dogwhistling for one of his deranged followers to take out President Trump.



LOCK HIM UP pic.twitter.com/zddy9NFFhl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2026

Comey claimed he just stumbled upon the "86 47" shell formation during a beach stroll (uh huh) and posted a now-deleted photo of it.

Former CNNer Chris Cillizza, of "reporters don't root for a side" infamy, said that Trump's just trying to ruin Comey's life one way or another:

Donald Trump doesn't really care if Jim Comey goes to jail.



He just wants to make Comey's life miserable for as long as possible. pic.twitter.com/7wsHW32kGp — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 28, 2026

The media likes to portray this as Trump taking out a vendetta against Comey but we're pretty sure that the president wasn't on the grand jury.

Trump didn’t indict him, dingus. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2026

Yep, that would be a federal grand jury, but many in the media aren't quick to point that out because it would ruin the preferred narrative that Trump personally indicted Comey.

What would Trump know about the DOJ & FBI trying to make someone’s life miserable? https://t.co/umTQD52Ky4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 29, 2026

Democrats use the process as punishment.



Now the other side is playing by the rules you established.



Maybe you shouldn't have made these rules. @ChrisCillizza https://t.co/LrJoxLPesY — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) April 29, 2026

They'd prefer those rules only be a one-way street.

You mean like Comey wanted to do to the J6ers? Many of whom were just simply trespassing?🤔



Or like when Comey’s FBI wanted to put Trump away for life?🤔https://t.co/n1L65GNu9S — CarsAndStuff (@TheCarSalesDude) April 29, 2026

You mean like Comey did to Michael Flynn? It’s called karma pic.twitter.com/Ja7lRBJ3ab — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) April 29, 2026

Yes, and all Comey has ever wanted for Trump is for him to be happy, right? — Gerry (@GerryDales) April 28, 2026

Oh, sure! (Cue massive eye roll)

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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