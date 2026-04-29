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Chris Cillizza Says Trump Wants to Make James Comey's Life Miserable for As Long As Possible

Doug P. | 9:50 AM on April 29, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you yesterday, former FBI Director and seashell formation enthusiast James Comey has been indicted for a second time and is accused of threatening the president:

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Comey claimed he just stumbled upon the "86 47" shell formation during a beach stroll (uh huh) and posted a now-deleted photo of it.  

Former CNNer Chris Cillizza, of "reporters don't root for a side" infamy, said that Trump's just trying to ruin Comey's life one way or another: 

The media likes to portray this as Trump taking out a vendetta against Comey but we're pretty sure that the president wasn't on the grand jury. 

Yep, that would be a federal grand jury, but many in the media aren't quick to point that out because it would ruin the preferred narrative that Trump personally indicted Comey. 

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They'd prefer those rules only be a one-way street.

Oh, sure! (Cue massive eye roll)

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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