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Seashell Formation Enthusiast James Comey Indicted for a Second Time

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 28, 2026
grok

Personally speaking, this editor thinks this one's a stretch, but the Justice Department has filed a second indictment against former FBI Director James Comey over his famous "8647" Instagram post. As Fox News reports, the Secret Service visited Comey at the time, and no action was taken. Honestly, this editor doesn't see a case here, but apparently someone at the Department of Justice does. If they locked up all of the Boomers walking around in 8647 T-shirts, there wouldn't be any room left in the prisons. Then again, they don't have the influence or reach of the former FBI director.

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It'll be an inconvenience for Comey at best, so there is a plus side. 

Comey carefully worded his post so that it sounded like he just stumbled across this cool seashell formation.

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That's the way we see it.

He'll be tied up in court instead of taking leisurely walks on the beach. He should be in prison, but not for this.

***

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