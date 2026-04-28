Seashell Formation Enthusiast James Comey Indicted for a Second Time

Personally speaking, this editor thinks this one's a stretch, but the Justice Department has filed a second indictment against former FBI Director James Comey over his famous "8647" Instagram post. As Fox News reports, the Secret Service visited Comey at the time, and no action was taken. Honestly, this editor doesn't see a case here, but apparently someone at the Department of Justice does. If they locked up all of the Boomers walking around in 8647 T-shirts, there wouldn't be any room left in the prisons. Then again, they don't have the influence or reach of the former FBI director.

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BREAKING: James Comey has been indicted by a grand jury for his "8647" post from last year, just DAYS after yet ANOTHER assassination attempt on President Trump



MUCH deserved



This clown was dogwhistling for one of his deranged followers to take out President Trump.



LOCK HIM UP pic.twitter.com/zddy9NFFhl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2026

It'll be an inconvenience for Comey at best, so there is a plus side.

Let's hope he doesn't get another friendly judge — Alpha-Bravo (@alpha_brav0) April 28, 2026

Hoping he was indicted in the Eastern District of North Carolina, where his crime occurred. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2026

Those shells weren’t randomly found in that formation, they were constructed by the hand of Comey as a threat to a sitting president of the United States by a former director of the FBI. Comey must pay. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) April 28, 2026

Comey carefully worded his post so that it sounded like he just stumbled across this cool seashell formation.

This is the same former FBI Director who pushed the Russia hoax, leaked sensitive information, and helped fuel years of extreme anti-Trump rhetoric.



His actions contributed to the dangerous climate that led to real violence. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) April 28, 2026

Yup, posting stupid stuff like that is part of the problem.



Comey knows better... but did it anyway. — Alan P. (@Chaps_H2Heroes) April 28, 2026

They won’t, but the 2nd indictment is good. He will have to spend some time and money in court. 😁 — Lone Star Lady (@susanhaynes541) April 28, 2026

That's the way we see it.

What a difference a new AG makes. — DarkTimes1984 🇺🇲 (@DarkTimes1984) April 28, 2026

That’s the least of which he should be indicted for…but it’s a start. — Overwatch🇺🇸 (@mos6493) April 28, 2026

How about indict him for the coup and not some shit that'll get thrown out of court...again. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕗𝕒𝕤𝕥 🇺🇸 (@steadfast_h_k) April 28, 2026

He’ll just say someone else put the shells like that and he was just making a comment. Without video proof of him laying them out like that he’ll walk away. Unless this is a way for them to find the real 💩 on this guy through warrants🤷🏻‍♂️ — SKCooper (@skcmonastery) April 28, 2026

He'll be tied up in court instead of taking leisurely walks on the beach. He should be in prison, but not for this.

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