Rep. McBride's Great Gaffe-by: Can't Pick a Gender, Drops an F-Bomb, and Still Flunks Gatsby

Rep. McBride can't figure out his gender, make a statement without an 'f' bomb, and doesn't understand American literature is the basic takeaway from this on the fly encounter.

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Tim McBride dresses up like a woman and demands people call him Sarah in Congress. He also apparently doesn't realize the American President is going to host state dinners and fancy events no matter the economy because that's part of the job. Also, The Great Gatsby was written in a time period when American was flourishing and that is why the wealth was ostentatious. If he's comparing the current era to the time of the novel, that's a compliment to Trump actually.

Rep. McBride on the Republican push to use taxpayer money to build Trump’s ballroom:



My constituents can’t afford fucking groceries or utility bills, and he now wants to spend taxpayer money on a ballroom? They shouldn’t use a potential tragedy to try to secure funding from… pic.twitter.com/CZGSAb7Xbj — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2026

Kind of a ballsy move of him to make up s88t about taxpayers when the whole thing is being funded by private donors.



He lies about this as much as he lies about his gender. — Patrick McGuinness (@mcguinnessfortx) April 29, 2026

Mr McBride should first understand that the ballroom is privately funded, and immediately after should understand he is a male not a female!

This dude is pretty confused about everything not just gender — DrMojo 👾 (@DrMetaMojo) April 28, 2026

Doesn't understand gender, funding for the ballroom, or literature. Maybe the hormones are getting to him.

No one should be forced to live in other peoples delusion! pic.twitter.com/yHQUulaW3Q — Embrace the Suck (@AndrewFaye2) April 29, 2026

100% he's lying, taxpayers aren't paying for the Ballroom, private donors are.

Everything about Tim McBrides life is a lie and everyone knows it. Sort this sh!t out first and then people in America might take him more seriously!

👇👇👇👇The Before and After shot.👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/J405R6mTRY — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) April 29, 2026

Isn’t it amazing how all of a sudden Dems are so concerned with prices after 4 years of them telling us it was just fine under the human vegetable.



They think we’re idiots. In the case of their constituents, they’re probably right. — Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) April 28, 2026

But Gay Gasby parties were okay to have with Biden. pic.twitter.com/i4tT5gWhWr — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) April 29, 2026

And it was fine for Biden to fly his whole family everywhere on vacation.

It's so cringe.

Tim is a member of the Democrat Party freak show https://t.co/GHXdOpwz8V — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 28, 2026

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Such language is unbecoming of a lady! https://t.co/1PLisWy7HF — NY Con Reborn ✝️🇺🇸 (@RedNYReborn) April 28, 2026

Now, that's funny.

He’s not spending a dime from tax payers on the ballroom.



The inflation killing everyone was the wake of the Biden years of hell.



And stop cosplaying as a woman. Halloween is way past Ivy. https://t.co/KfEWbs2oMZ — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) April 29, 2026

Tim McBride would know all about ball room... https://t.co/LfAP5wk3Qt — Mr. Notorious (Mimanistani Citizen) (@nulldataset) April 29, 2026

We see what you did there.

That dude needs to calm down. https://t.co/4sjurW8SKs — RBe (@RBPundit) April 29, 2026

His balls were chafing. https://t.co/V4YojriOQP — Karen Doe (@KarenDoe50) April 28, 2026

Maybe that's why he can't get a sentence out without an expletive.

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