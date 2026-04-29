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Rep. McBride's Great Gaffe-by: Can't Pick a Gender, Drops an F-Bomb, and Still Flunks Gatsby

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Rep. McBride can't figure out his gender, make a statement without an 'f' bomb, and doesn't understand American literature is the basic takeaway from this on the fly encounter.

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Tim McBride dresses up like a woman and demands people call him Sarah in Congress. He also apparently doesn't realize the American President is going to host state dinners and fancy events no matter the economy because that's part of the job. Also, The Great Gatsby was written in a time period when American was flourishing and that is why the wealth was ostentatious. If he's comparing the current era to the time of the novel, that's a compliment to Trump actually. 

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Doesn't understand gender, funding for the ballroom, or literature. Maybe the hormones are getting to him.

And it was fine for Biden to fly his whole family everywhere on vacation.

It's so cringe.

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Now, that's funny.

We see what you did there.

Maybe that's why he can't get a sentence out without an expletive. 

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